EXCLUSIVE: Shahid Kapoor teams up with Dinesh Vijan for the first time on a unique love story - More Details

Shahid Kapoor has always managed to keep a low profile around his upcoming films to the extent that very few know about his next move. While the actor has already completed shooting for an action thriller with Ali Abbas Zafar and Farzi with Raj and DK for OTT, we hear, the actor has locked his next film. According to our sources, Shahid Kapoor is teaming up with Dinesh Vijan's Maddock Production for the first time.

"Shahid Kapoor has been discussing a probable collaboration with Dinesh Vijan for a while now and the things have finally fallen in place. The actor has loved a subject and already signed the dotted lines. It's slated to go on floors in the last quarter of 2022" revealed a source close to the development, adding further that it's a unique one of its kind love story.

"It's Maddock's biggest love story till date. The yet untitled film will be shot in India and abroad. The makers are looking to shoot in Mumbai, Delhi and multiple European countries. The pre-production work has already begun, with multiple teams going on a recce," the source added. The director's name has been kept under wraps for now. Maddock has multiple exciting projects in the making, and their theatrical account for 2022 starts with the Varun Dhawan and Kriti Sanon fronted Bhediya. They also have the yet untitled Laxman Uttekar directorial fronted by Vicky Kaushal and Sara Ali Khan in the pipeline.

For 2023, the banner has just taken the John Abraham and Manushi Chhillar starrer Tehran on floors. There's a high octane air force drama in the pipeline with Akshay Kumar, which is expected to go on floors in the first quarter of 2023. Shahid on the other hand too is in the process of setting his line up for the coming year and we will bring updates on them in the due course of time. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more news.

Also Read| EXCLUSIVE: Kartik Aaryan to train with LA based team for Sajid Nadiadwala & Kabir Khan's next