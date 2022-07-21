EXCLUSIVE: Kriti Sanon joins Shahid Kapoor in Dinesh Vijan's unique love story; On floors in October

On July 21, Pinkvilla reported that Shahid Kapoor is teaming up with Dinesh Vijan for the first time on a unique love story which goes on floors by the end of 2022. And now, we have exclusively learnt that the makers have locked Kriti Sanon to play the female lead in the film. According to a source close to the development, the paperwork was done a couple of days back and it would be a first-time pairing for Shahid and Kriti.

"It's a unique love story that called for a fresh casting, and that's when the team unanimously decided on bringing Shahid and Kriti together for the first time. The duo is all excited to commence journey on this film from October/November this year. Some script reading sessions and workshops will start in September. The talented duo will make for a great on-screen pair," revealed a source close to the development. The movie will be shot in Mumbai, Delhi and multiple European countries over a span of 4 to 5 months.

It is touted to be the biggest love story coming from Maddock's end and will see a theatrical release in 2023. It will be directed by a debutant, and the name has been kept under wraps. The yet untitled film will be Kriti's seventh with Dinesh Vijan after Raabta, Luka Chuppi, Arjun Patiala, MiMi, Hum Do Hamare Do and Bhediya. The other films in the pipeline for the actress include Adipurush with Prabhas, Shehzada with Kartik Aaryan and Ganapath with Tiger Shroff.

Kriti is also doing the official adaptation of Kill Bill with Anurag Kashyap soon. Shahid on the other hand has two projects ready for release soon - one being Ali Abbas Zafar's action thriller and other being Raj & DK's Farzi for Amazon. The actor is in talks for many other films, and he is expected to lock his theatrical line up for 2023 soon. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

