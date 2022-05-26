EXCLUSIVE: Is a sequel to Shahid Kapoor & Kiara Advani’s Kabir Singh on the way?

Bhushan Kumar and Murad Khetani are currently celebrating the success of their recently released horror comedy, the Anees Bazmee directed Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. This is the second success for the duo after the 2010 blockbuster, Kabir Singh. In an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla, the producer duo confirmed that they are looking to spin Kabir Singh also into a franchise.

When asked about the projects which they think should be a franchise, Bhushan Kumar smiles, “I think, our film Kabir Singh can definitely be spun into a franchise. It’s an iconic character and can be taken into a second part.” Murad Khetani agrees, “Yes, the character is so popular that we should think of a story for him.”

Murad further adds that he would love to see his producer, Bhushan Kumar, make the third part of Aashiqui soon. With the success of Bhool Bhulaiyaa, is a part 3 on cards? “We are definitely taking the Bhool Bhulaiyaa franchise forward. There is enough scope in the premise and we will announce more details at the right time,” the duo reply in sync.

In an earlier article, we revealed how Bhushan and Murad are excited about their next collaboration, Animal. Bhushan promised that the Sandeep Reddy Vanga directed Animal, is the perfect pitch for big screen entertainment. “It’s a very interesting script and has got all the elements for big screen watch – heroism, music, entry, interval block, father emotion, mother emotion, scale, and action. Sandeep Reddy Vanga understands the sensibility of Hindi speaking audiences, since he comes from the South. Actually, their sensibility is in sync with the kind of films we made in the 1970s and 80s. The South industry is just repackaging those films and making them on a big scale, something that we are not doing here,” he had said. Animal features Ranbir Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna and Bobby Deol in key roles.

