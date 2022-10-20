EXCLUSIVE: Sharad Kelkar feels Har Har Mahadev can change the face of Marathi cinema; Here's how

Actor Sharad Kelkar , who has managed to leave the audience stunned with his solid performances, is currently busy promoting his upcoming film, Har Har Mahadev. It is believed to be one of the biggest-ever Marathi films. The film is slated to release on the occasion of Diwali. Recently, in an exclusive interview with Pinkvilla, the ace actor shared his views on the rise of Marathi cinema over the years. Just like South films, Marathi films are getting their due credit and recognition.

During the interaction, Sharad, who was highly praised for his class performance in Ajay Devgn's Tanhaji, stated how his upcoming film Har Har Mahadev can change the face of Marathi cinema at the pan-India level. The film's trailer has been received well by the audience and they are waiting to watch this visual spectacle. He also said that the industry is flourishing but they need a 'stepping stone' that will enhance the industry further.

The Marathi film industry has evolved massively, how does he view this aspect? Sharad said, "It's good obviously when a Marathi film works, perceived as a guy who came from management to the acting field, I think I understand the business point of view. It's getting better. I think the amount of the ROI is better now. It's flourishing. There was a problem I think a few years back that if you make 150-200 films in a year, and two films are working, so it was a bad scenario. But now, the ratio is improved and with Har Har Mahadev I think the perspective and ratio will improve much more because we need that one stepping stone."

"We need that one push and we are just all waiting in the Marathi industry for that one push that, 'okay, now we will come in full force'. So, Har Har Mahadev is that one push we need and one push that we are trying to get into that zone of the other regional zone that if a Telugu or a Tamil film can do well, why can't a Marathi film do well in pan-India level. We are trying it with Har Har Mahadev and I am sure that this will happen," stated Sharad.