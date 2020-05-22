EXCLUSIVE: Shilpa Shetty reveals her mom predicted she would become an actress when she was 10

Shilpa Shetty on her equation with her mother Sunanda Shetty, how she always believed in her and why she's her biggest critic, even till date. Watch the full video inside.

has ruled the roost in the '90s and despite being from a very conservative Bundt family from Mangalore, she was one of the first from the community to have made a mark in Bollywood. Even 25 years later, Shilpa is definitely considered one of the fittest and most beautiful heroines. On Mother's Day when we got talking to her, she spoke about her equation her mom Sunanda Shetty.

She reveals that it was her mom who predicted that she would become an actress one day. She tells us, "My mother is actually an astrologist and she's not learnt it. She is just gifted with it. I remember when I was 10 she had told me that I'm going to grow up and (become an actress). I had lost some lame competition in school. I felt I was really ugly when I was a child. I was very tall and lanky."

Shilpa further adds, "My mother told me then, 'Don't worry darling, you're going to turn from an ugly duckling to a swan. I don't know if it was reiterating that I was an ugly duckling or just that there's a future," she laughs. She also shares that her mom has been her biggest critic. "She still is. There are times I'd experiment with my clothes and fashion. She would look at my pictures and tell me, "This is ghastly". She's very fashion forward that way."

Watch the full video here:

Credits :Pinkvilla

