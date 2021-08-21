EXCLUSIVE: Siddhanth Kapoor opens up on his bond with Shraddha Kapoor and how they celebrate Raksha Bandhan

With Raksha Bandhan around the corner, actor Siddhanth Kapoor talks about his bond with sister Shraddha Kapoor, and celebrating the festival. Siddhanth is presently shooting in Lucknow, however he will return to Mumbai on Sunday to celebrate Raksha Bandhan with Shraddha. “We are going to meet for sure. Shraddha is going to be in Mumbai too. She has finished her shoot with and Luv Ranjan. So we are going to be chilling and chatting. It’s been a month and a half since I have not seen her,” shares Siddhanth.

How do they celebrate the festival every year? “Now since Vedika (cousin sister) is there, we all meet and chill at our family get togethers. Though we didn't do that last year because of the pandemic. I normally go to Masi’s house for the rituals, and I am sure that I’ll go and meet Vedika at some point during the day this time as well. For this year too, we haven’t planned anything actually. The only thing we know is that we are in the same city, which is a good thing,” smiles Siddhanth.

He adds that Shraddha never asks for any gift from him. “Even after becoming an actor, she never did. Though I once gave her a customised painting, because I had nothing else to give her. She has everything. The painting is in her room. Some five to six years ago, I had also made a collage of five of her favourite films, and had gifted it to her,” he states.

Siddhanth adds that as kids Shraddha and he were inseparable. “Basically she was my brother and I was her sister. She used to play He Man with me, while I used to play her games with her. We have a very special bond, and are like best friends,” he informs.

