Raksha Bandhan EXCLUSIVE: Krishna on her bond with Tiger Shroff: 'He's chilled out & more like a friend to me'

Tiger Shroff and his sister Krishna Shroff are one of the most loved B-Town sibliging duo, and this Raksha Bandhan the latter opened up to Pinkvilla about her bond with her brother, and celebrating the festival. She says that every festival in their house is super minimal and low key. “We are a really close knit family, it's just the four of us. So any celebration or occasion has always been very intimate. That’s just a habit and has been a routine. Just like Raksha Bandhan, it's going to be the same. I’ll tie him a Rakhi, and definitely I am expecting some really cool gifts,” laughs Krishna.

She further adds, “I am not a very materialistic person, so material doesn’t really interest me. I always tell him, ‘Every year just book me a ticket to a new destination’.” She also reveals the best gift that she has received from Tiger by far. “He bought me a MINI Cooper one year. This was initially in his career. I remember I really wanted that car at the time, I thought it was super cute, so he surprised me with that. He is an amazing brother.,” smiles Krishna.

Talking about the significance of Raksha Bandhan, she further states, “To be honest it doesn’t really change anything. Every single day I look up to my brother, I love him, I respect him, I am grateful for him and I am appreciative towards him. So honestly this single day, like any other day - a Mother’s day or a Father’s day, it doesn’t change anything for me.”

Krishna informs that Tiger and she are very different from each other. “Back in the day we were literally Tom and Jerry, and me being Tom. It was always this scene at the house, you would see us running back and forth, like chasing each other, and just constantly poking fun at each other. No one can get under my skin as much as my brother can. Till date, and he knows that, and plays on that. Though today our relationship is very different. We never fight, I can’t remember the last time we fought. And even though he is an older brother - people expect him to be this possessive, protective guy - he is extremely chilled out, and is more like a best friend to me,” informs Krishna.

To see the full interview, watch the below video.

