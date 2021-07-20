EXCLUSIVE: Sunny Deol back to Pakistan in Gadar 2; This time for his son Utkarsh Sharma

In 2001, Sunny Deol rewrote the history at the box-office with the Anil Sharma directed Gadar as the film emerged an all-time grosser despite clash with Lagaan. In the film, Sunny’s Tara Singh went to Pakistan for his love, Sakeena, played by Ameesha Patel. And now we hear that the director is toying with the idea of taking Tara Singh back to Pakistan again, this time for his son.

“Gadar is a timeless love story that created history at the box-office. 20 years later, Anil Sharma is now planning a sequel to Gadar with Sunny Deol and his son, Utkarsh Sharma. The filmmaker has cracked the one-line idea for the sequel, about Tara Singh returning to Pakistan to bring his son, Charanjeet Singh, back,” revealed a source close to the development adding further that, it’s just a thought at the moment, and the filmmaker will now sit down with his writer to develop it into a screenplay.

The sequel, like the first part, will be produced by Zee, and the studio is kicked by the idea of sending Tara Singh back to Pakistan again. However, before moving on to Gadar 2, Anil Sharma will first start shooting for the sequel to 2007 family drama, Apne. The film brings together four generations of Deol with Dharmendra, Sunny Deol, Bobby Deol and Karan Deol playing the leads. “It’s currently being fine tuned and the idea is to take it on floors around September. They are planning to shoot for the film in Punjab and London. Much like the first part, this one too is set against the backdrop of boxing,” the source added.

The Gadar sequel will take off only after the shooting and post production of Apne 2 is wrapped. We hear, the creative team of Zee and Anil Sharma are being cautious with the script and taking things slow as the idea of bringing Gadar back comes with its own set of challenges. Gadar was a juggernaut of emotions with Tara Singh (Sunny Deol) fighting against the whole of Pakistan for the love of his life, Sakeena (Ameesha Patel).

In an interview to Pinkvilla to celebrate 20 years of Gadar, Anil Sharma had said, “The entire world wants to see Tara Singh back and I would love to make 10 films on that character. But it’s difficult to make Gadar 2. One needs a bomb of emotion, drama and grandeur. Whenever Gadar 2 is announced, you can assume that I have got that bomb.” It seems like he had finally found a bomb.

