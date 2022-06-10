EXCLUSIVE: Sunny Deol, Sanjay Dutt, Jackie Shroff & Mithun Chakraborty team up to create a Desi Expendables

After producing Om: The Battle Within, Ahmed Khan is collaborating with Zee Studio for another action event. Pinkvilla has exclusively learnt that Ahmed and Zee have managed to pull off a casting coup by few of Bollywood's top action stars on board for director Vivek Chauhan's next film. The film will be led by Mithun Chakraborty, Sunny Deol, Sanjay Dutt and Jackie Shroff.

"The baap of action - Mithun Chakraborty, Sunny Deol, Sanjay Dutt and Jackie Shroff are teaming up on a dhamakedaar action entertainer.The film goes on floors within a month with a marathon schedule. The movie will be shot at multiple locations, including a studio in Mumbai," revealed a source close to the development.

According to the source, it's an attempt by Ahmed and co. to bring back the action stars, who have been here since the 80s, together in a single film. "It's more of a desi Expendables, as all the four men are historically known for having an action image among the masses," the source added. The film is in the planning stage for over a year now, and the makers finally have all the logistics in place, as also a script that justifies the presence of the four stars.

Meanwhile, Sunny Deol also has films like Gadar 2 and Chup under his kitty. While Gadar is a sequel to his 2001 historic blockbuster, Gadar, Chup is helmed by R Balki and also features Dulquer Salmaan in lead. Sanjay Dutt on the other hand has a mixed bag this year, as he featured in the 400 crore grosser, KGF: 2 and followed it up with a dud like Samrat Prithviraj. His other films for the year include Shamshera with Ranbir Kapoor. Ahmed Khan meanwhile is gearing up for the release of Om: The Battle Within, which is fronted by Aditya Roy Kapur and Sanjana Sanghi. It's gearing up for a July release

