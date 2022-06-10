EXCLUSIVE: Aamir Khan in talks with Siddharth P Malhotra for a film; Actor considering 4 scripts

Aamir Khan has always been an actor who prefers to work on one film at a time. But with an unexpected long gap between his last releases, Thugs of Hindostan and upcoming drama, Laal Singh Chaddha, Mr. Perfectionist has been actively working to lock a line up. According to our sources, Aamir Khan is in talks with Siddharth P Malhotra for a feature film.

"Siddharth P Malhotra is currently directing Aamir's son, Junaid, in Yash Raj Production's Maharaja. In the process of this, the filmmaker has had multiple meetings with Aamir to bounce off several ideas. Aamir has liked one of those and has asked Siddharth to develop it with his team of writers. If everything falls in place, the film in question will go on floors late next year," revealed a source close to the development. Siddharth has also directed the Rani Mukerji fronted Hichki.

The Siddharth P Malhotra film aside, Aamir also has the official adaptation of Spanish Film, Campeones under his kitty. While the script and all other aspects are already locked, Aamir is waiting to see how audiences respond to Laal Singh Chaddha, before officially announcing the project and taking it on floors by September/October this year. It will be directed by Shubh Mangal Zyada Savadhan fame, RS Prasanna. "While Aamir loves the script and the idea of this film, he prefers to announce films only after one is out of his system. So despite having everything in place for the film, he will take the final call on Campeones only by August end," the source added.

The two films aside, Aamir is also speaking for more projects. "There is a biopic of a controversial lawyer that he has been offered. There is also Moghul in the kitty. So, his plate is full, and now it's upon him to segregate the offers and decide what's to be done. It might be one of these 4, or something fresh, taking everyone by surprise," the source signed off.

Meanwhile, Laal Singh Chaddha is gearing up for an August 11, 2022 release. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

Also Read| EXCLUSIVE: Janhvi Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan & Ananya Panday to have a cameo in Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani