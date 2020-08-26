  1. Home
  2. entertainment

EXCLUSIVE: Sushant Singh Rajput never did hard drugs; Rhea was giving it to him: Lawyer's SHOCKING allegation

After a series of WhatsApp messages from Rhea Chakraborty's mobile hinted at a possible drug angle to the Sushant Singh Rajput death case, the family lawyer Vikas Singh has now broken his silence on the matter. Watch the exclusive video inside.
25112 reads Mumbai
Sushant Singh Rajput never did hard drugs; Rhea was giving it to him: Lawyer's SHOCKING allegationSushant Singh Rajput never did hard drugs; Rhea was giving it to him: Lawyer's SHOCKING allegation

Rhea Chakraborty's messages to her managers Jaya, Shruti and Samuel Miranda talking about hard drugs and administering some liquid into Sushant's tea, coffee has taken the nation by a storm. Sushant's family lawyer Vikas Singh finally breaks silence on the whole issue and addresses the topic. Rhea, in her chats, have clearly mentioned about MDMA and another chat reveals that her manager Jaya had sent her a liquid which she was putting in Sushant's food and beverages. When we spoke to the 

He reveals that the family was clueless of hard drugs being administered to Sushant, but once confirmed, proper investigation should be done to bring out the truth. Vikas Singh shares, "As far as the family is concerned, we had never said that she's putting drugs in his coffee, etc. That has come out yesterday in the leaked WhatsApp chats of Rhea. We were definitely of the view that there was definitely something wrong with Sushant and probably he's over drugged. But we meant prescription drug which the doctor or her father was giving, that was affecting his mental health. But now, it seems like it was a banned drug, a hard drug. So this is very serious and it will involve the Narcotics now." 

ALSO READ: Sushant Singh Rajput case: Rhea Chakraborty's suspicious WhatsApp chats point towards possible 'drug' angle

He further adds, "Sushant was a fitness freak, someone who believed in yoga and meditation. He never did hard drugs or had such a clandestine lifestyle and consumption. The case we made in the FIR is now getting proved with more amount of evidences coming in. She definitely was giving something in order to control his mind, and ensure he remained docile, and drugged, and she's able to carry on with whatever she intended to do."

All this and more in this exclusive video conversation. 

Credits :Pinkvilla

Stay updated with the latest entertainment,fashion and lifestyle news. Get our Newsletter

Latest Videos
Justice for Sushant Singh Rajput: All you need to know about Rhea Chakraborty’s Drug chat
From CBI revisiting Waterstone resort where SSR and Rhea stayed to questioning Showik Chakraborty
Masaba & Neena Gupta on divorce, single parenting, marriage, battling social judgements
Questioning of house staff to Chartered Accountants of both Rhea & late Sushant Singh Rajput being questioned
Shivangi Joshi and Mohsin Khan on Baarish, playing Kaira, friendship, memes, and YRKKH
All you need to know about the controversies around Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl
Sushant Singh Rajput Case: CBI visits resort SSR lived to questioning Siddharth Pithani and cook
Sushant Singh Rajput’s Case: CBI Team’s latest update to AIIMS conducting autopsy
Vidyut Jammwal on lack of equal opportunities, not being offered a love story, criticism | Khuda Hafiz
Shahid Kapoor on Mira, Misha, Zain & what he would steal from Saif, Varun, Ranveer | Time Machine
Bipasha Basu’s SHOCKING Untold Story: Battling racism, bodyshaming, osteoarthritis & casting couch

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement