EXCLUSIVE: Sushant Singh Rajput never did hard drugs; Rhea was giving it to him: Lawyer's SHOCKING allegation

After a series of WhatsApp messages from Rhea Chakraborty's mobile hinted at a possible drug angle to the Sushant Singh Rajput death case, the family lawyer Vikas Singh has now broken his silence on the matter. Watch the exclusive video inside.

Rhea Chakraborty's messages to her managers Jaya, Shruti and Samuel Miranda talking about hard drugs and administering some liquid into Sushant's tea, coffee has taken the nation by a storm. Sushant's family lawyer Vikas Singh finally breaks silence on the whole issue and addresses the topic. Rhea, in her chats, have clearly mentioned about MDMA and another chat reveals that her manager Jaya had sent her a liquid which she was putting in Sushant's food and beverages. When we spoke to the

He reveals that the family was clueless of hard drugs being administered to Sushant, but once confirmed, proper investigation should be done to bring out the truth. Vikas Singh shares, "As far as the family is concerned, we had never said that she's putting drugs in his coffee, etc. That has come out yesterday in the leaked WhatsApp chats of Rhea. We were definitely of the view that there was definitely something wrong with Sushant and probably he's over drugged. But we meant prescription drug which the doctor or her father was giving, that was affecting his mental health. But now, it seems like it was a banned drug, a hard drug. So this is very serious and it will involve the Narcotics now."

ALSO READ: Sushant Singh Rajput case: Rhea Chakraborty's suspicious WhatsApp chats point towards possible 'drug' angle

He further adds, "Sushant was a fitness freak, someone who believed in yoga and meditation. He never did hard drugs or had such a clandestine lifestyle and consumption. The case we made in the FIR is now getting proved with more amount of evidences coming in. She definitely was giving something in order to control his mind, and ensure he remained docile, and drugged, and she's able to carry on with whatever she intended to do."

All this and more in this exclusive video conversation.

Credits :Pinkvilla

Share your comment ×