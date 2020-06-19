EXCLUSIVE: Sushant Singh Rajput paid off entire year's rent for his Pavna bungalow Orion before he passed away

Much before paying off his manager and his house staff, Sushant Singh Rajput who also rented a bungalow in Pavna cleared the landlord's dues till August 2020, when his agreement would have been up for renewal.

Sushant Singh Rajput's death left everyone around him and in the country shocked and saddened. While his family, friends and fans are still reeling from the shock, there are several inside details that are cropping up every now and then. Yesterday, his rumoured girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty was summoned by the police and her interrogation went on for 9 hours. During the course of the conversation, the police inquired about their relationship, and all details of their live-in.

While Sushant previously stayed in a different apartment on Mumbai's Carter Road, he had shifted to a duplex penthouse next to his old house and started living in there, with Rhea and two of his other friends. But one thing that he had carefully kept close to his heart was this bungalow that he had rented in Lonavla, near Pavna Lake. That was also the place where Sushant would most of his time, doing things he always wanted to do, whether it was farming, archery, boating, swimming, reading, writing and was also his 'soul abode'. There are several reports about how Sushant paid his house help and his manager a few days before the unfortunate incident took place.

Now, we have heard fresh reports that Sushant had also paid the entire year's rent for the Pavna bungalow in advance. A source tells us, "Just 10 days before he passed away, he made his lawyer called the landlord who owns the bungalow and asked him to take the rent till August 2020. His rent renewal was supposed to happen around August end, and the landlord had not even asked for the money. A bit of the rent was pending but he decided to pay it entirely till August, when his agreement would lapse. The landlord has never had complaints with Sushant who also always paid everything on time and even suggested that there's no hurry. But he was adamant that he wanted to settle the dues and paid them to the tune of a few lakhs."

