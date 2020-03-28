EXCLUSIVE: Swara Bhasker shares her quarantine schedule during COVID 19 lockdown & it is every millennial ever

Swara Bhasker, who is practising self quarantine these days, revealed how she is spending her time and is grateful for everything that she has.

Since the day Prime Minister Narendra Modi has announced 21 days lockdown across India to break the chain of the novel coronavirus outbreak in the country, the aam aadmi and the celebrities are bound to stay at home. Amid this lockdown, several celebrities have been sharing their quarantine schedule as they have been encouraging their fans to stay at home. Joining the league, Swara Bhasker also opened up on quarantine schedule in an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla during an Instagram Live and revealed how she has been spending her days during the lockdown.

The Veere Di Wedding actress asserted that she has been spending time with her newly adopted pup who was a rescue dog and Swara had got it from her friend just two days before the lockdown. Besides, the diva, who was an avid reader, admitted to catching up on her habit and reading different books. This isn’t all. Swara has been busy rediscovering her house which she couldn’t able to do owing to her busy schedule along with reading books on architecture as her house is getting renovated. Furthermore, Tanu Weds Manu actress is also busy enjoying being foodie these days and has been munching homemade snacks.

However, amid this quarantine schedule, Swara admitted that one thing she never forgets is to be filled gratitude as she is living in her house, have access to the internet, food supplies, etc. Talking about a similar situation in Gaza and Kashmir with no internet, the diva asserted that people here should count on their blessings these days.

Credits :Instagram

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Read More