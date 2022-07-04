EXCLUSIVE: Taapsee Pannu confirms producing a project headlined by Samantha Ruth Prabhu: She'll be leading it

Taapsee Pannu is busy promoting her next Shabaash Mithu, which is directed by Srijit Mukherji. Meanwhile, in a recent conversation with Pinkvilla, the actress also opened up about becoming a producer with Dhak Dhak, and confirmed that she will be backing another film which will be headlined by Samantha Ruth Prabhu. “There is something that we are working together on. We will announce what it is very soon. But yes, we are working on something together. I will be producing it,” informs Taapsee.

When insisted that she should act in the film too, the Pink actress responds, “If there is a part in it that I can do, then I would, but she (Samantha Ruth Prabhu) is going to be leading it,” says Taapsee, adding that she is very excited about producing the project. “There is a different kind of excitement,” she states.

Taapsee also expresses her excitement for the Ratna Pathak Shah, Dia Mirza Rekhi, Fatima Sana Shaikh, and Sanjana Sanghi starrer Dhak Dhak. “When I see Dhak Dhak’s everyday call sheet, everyday pictures and videos from the location, there is a different childlike excitement in me to see that happening. It feels like, how you feel it’s your baby kind of a feeling, it feels like that only. So it's a different kind of excitement when I assess Dhak Dhak,” she elaborates.

Meanwhile, Taapsee had unveiled the trailer of Shabaash Mithu recently, which has received an encouraging response from the audience. “Mithali Raj. You know the name, now get ready to see the story behind what makes her the legend. Woman who redefined “The Gentleman’s game”. She created HERSTORY and I’m honoured to bring it to you #ShabaashMithu 15th JULY 2022,” she captioned the trailer video on Instagram.

