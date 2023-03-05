EXCLUSIVE: Tamannaah Bhatia talks about facing misogyny in the industry; Says 'It still happens'

Actress Tamannaah Bhatia, who has time and again managed to impress the audience with her acting chops, recently got into an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla. The actress appeared on the Woman Up Season 4 where she spoke about her career and why she always wanted to become an actor. Tamannaah also talked about facing misogyny in the industry, body shaming, Women's Day and lots more.

Tamannaah Bhatia on facing misogyny in the industry

The actress talked about facing misogyny even today. She also said that it's important to create awareness for the next generation and to educate them that 'it's not cool to be like that'. Tamannaah was asked if it happened to her during the beginning of her career, and she said, "Of course, a lot of it and it still happens. I just feel like as you become a person of power, you start directing your power towards things that actually matter. I refer to myself as a person again and again because I feel like as women, it's not necessary to constantly say 'Oh this is a guy's world and I am a woman in it', no, I am a person, to begin with and I am a human being, to begin with. So I want to be treated just as you would treat a human being. That's what I started to do with myself as I came into a position of power, I realised it's important to put my foot down because I don't think I will treat any human being like that."

She continued, "So it was more about a person and that actually cleaned up a lot of ideas of the kind of misogynistic environment we work in and live in, and how do you tackle that because you are in denial if you are not accepting that it exists and it will exist. So the best you can do is tackle...and also create awareness because I feel like the next generation, the kids should know that they don't need to be like this and that it's not cool to be like that. There's a lot of sense of coolness attached to a certain amount of misogyny which I find really strange because a lot of people think it's cool to be like that. But I think it's us who need to educate people and say that's not cool and nice."

Tamannaah has several films to her credit and she is someone who is in a position of power today but she said that she still faces misogyny. Ask her what are the obstacles that come her way. She shared, "I think not valuing a woman's opinion as much as a man's opinion...so for me, I experience that a lot where I have to really explain myself and say that this is what I think it is. But had it been a male counterpart, that opinion would have been taken much easily. So something as basic as an opinion. I feel like that firm faith that you have in your opinions, you need to stick by that and push your way through and stick your ground."

