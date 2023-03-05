EXCLUSIVE: Tamannaah Bhatia on Samantha receiving insensitive comments after being diagnosed with Myositis

Samantha Ruth Prabhu was targeted by trolls for her recent appearance at the trailer launch event of the upcoming film, Shaakuntalam. One of the Twitter users said that she has "lost her glow and charm". Addressing the same, Tamannaah Bhatia in an exclusive interview with Pinkvilla for our Women's Day Special segment, opened up about actors being body shamed while she also spoke about Samantha being targeted for her looks post diagnosed with Myositis.

"For a woman, it is really very hard, especially, for someone who is in the media glare. There is a judgement that is constantly being passed which is fine because we exposed ourselves to a place where we want people to comment, we want their opinion, and we want them to feel in a certain way about us. Because we are in a situation, it is hard to process how everyone looks at you and sometimes it is really very nasty but I have also realised that there is only much I would be able to do about it. I have to make peace with who I am, where and how I am at a certain given point in time. So, these opinions are going to be there and I hear them but I will go ahead to do what I really need to do," said Tamannaah Bhatia as she spoke about body positivity and addressed the trolling she faced after putting on weight during COVID-19 due to heavy medication.

About body positivity, she added, "you are you and you don't need to look like other people, and I like to see this thought in someone who is young or old. Just try to be someone. "Your identity doesn't come with your size and shape," she continued.

I think what happened to Sam (Samantha) was really unnecessary

Further, reacting to how Samantha was trolled for her looks and how she was pitted against a healthier version of herself, Tamannaah said, "I feel people look upto actors like they are ideal...this is how people want to be like or people aspire to be at some capacity. But no human is going to look the same all the time. There are days you are going to look happy, and some days you will look normal or sad and that is all of us. I think what happened to Sam (Samantha) was really unnecessary and I think something very similar had happened to me after Covid-19. I hope people realize that someone is recovering from a health condition."

WATCH THE FULL INTERVIEW OF TAMANNAAH BHATIA BELOW:



