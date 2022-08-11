EXCLUSIVE: Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani never broke up, are still very much together

The latest romance to bite the dust is Tiger Shroff & Disha Patani's. Rumored couple Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani who were hitting the headlines for their breakup, actually never broke up in real. Shocking, isn't it?

Many reports suggested that Tiger Shroff's behaviour of not committing to the relationship became the reason for their breakup. But as per our sources, these were just baseless rumours to create hype for Disha Patani's film Ek Villain sequel.

A source close to Tiger revealed, "Disha visits Tiger's home almost every day. She spends her day with him & his family when not working and she is doing the same even today. So much so that couple leaves home together to work out."

Ever since she finished her Ek Villain sequel promotions, she has been regularly spotted at Tiger's home, our source told us.

When we reached out to Tiger & Disha's team to ask if the breakup story was a publicity stunt, they replied saying, "These breakup stories were definitely not from Disha & Tiger's end."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Disha Patani's film Ek Villain Returns alongside John Abraham, Arjun Kapoor, and Tara Sutaria was recently released in the theatres and is doing well at the box office too. She also has Yodha, KTina, and Project K in the pipeline. Tiger Shroff, on the other hand, will be seen in Heropanti 3, Ganapath. Recently, Karan Johar also announced his next Screw Dheela with Shroff.

