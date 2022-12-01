EXCLUSIVE: Tiger Zinda Hai fame Sajjad Delafrooz to share screen space with Allu Arjun in Pushpa 2

After Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna’s 'Pushpa: The Rise' became a smashing hit and rage among moviegoers, fans have been waiting eagerly for its sequel. The second installment was announced after the earth-shattering hysteria and success of Allu Arjun's 'Pushpa: The Rise' and has been titled 'Pushpa: The Rule'. And guess what, according to Pinkvilla's source, Pushpa 2 makers have cast the talented Sajjad Delafrooz, who won over the crowd with his performances in Tiger Zinda Hai and Special Ops.



Those who haven't seen Sajjad perform can certainly look up to his movies such as Tiger Zinda Hai with Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif, where he played the baddie role of Abu Usman in the film. Then in Special Ops, played Hafiz Ali in the Kay Kay Menon, Saiyami Kher starrer, created by the talented Neeraj Pandey. He has also played a small role in the Persian horror thriller 'Under the shadow', considered to be one of the best thriller movies to have come from Persia. The actor will soon be seen in 'Freddy' alongside Kartik Aaryan as well.



Now, as per the ongoing buzz in the industry, Sajjad Delafrooz has been roped in for Allu Arjun starrer 'Pushpa: The Rule' to play a key role.



Well, the detailed information about his role is still awaited but we look forward to seeing what the actor has to offer in Part 2. Any official announcement or confirmation regarding the same is yet to be made by the makers or Sajjad.

Also Read: Pushpa 2 EXCLUSIVE: Makers of Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna starrer eyeing THIS release date