Pushpa 2 EXCLUSIVE: Makers of Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna starrer eyeing THIS release date

"Sukumar is leaving no stone unturned to make sure Pushpa 2 also becomes bigger and better than Pushpa: The Rise. He has planned a lot of test shoots in Bangkok and other places and once he is satisfied with the output, he will go ahead with the final shoot which is likely to begin in the first week of December," reveals a source close to the development.

Allu Arjun is set to return as Pushpa Raj with Pushpa: The Rule- Part 2. The shooting of this Sukumar directorial went on floors in August with a puja ceremony. After the blockbuster success of the first part, expectations from Pushpa: The Rule are now at an all-time high. Pinkvilla has exclusively learned that makers of the film are planning to release the film in early 2024.

"Sukumar's perfection will lead delay in the film's release. He doesn't want to rush to complete the shoot and hence, the makers, for now, have decided to release Pushpa 2 somewhere in March-April 2024," adds the source.

We have also heard, the plot of the sequel will be a closure to Pushpa Raj's life. His childhood and relationships with father and half-siblings will be explored in Pushpa 2. The clash between Pushpa and Bhanwar Singh (Fahadh Faasil) will continue in this epic conclusion to the two-parted series.

From being the finest representative of India at the Annual Day parade in New York to getting accolades from the global audience for his films, Allu Arjun has always managed to turn enough heads. He also went on to add an extra feather to his hat after being bestowed with the title of 'Indian Of The Year'.

Pushpa-Part 1 in Russia

Meanwhile, Pushpa, with its wholesome content, is ready to release in Russia as well in December.

