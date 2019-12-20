EXCLUSIVE: Varun Dhawan and girlfriend Natasha Dalal to marry next year in April?

Varun Dhawan and girlfriend Natasha Dalal are reportedly all set to marry in April next year. Read on.

is currently a rage, all thanks to the smashing trailer of Street Dancer which also stars . The actor has been giving it his all to make sure there is enough hype and buzz around the movie. He was earlier supposed to get married in December, according to sources but he has postponed it now to focus completely on his movie Street Dancer which releases in January. The film is important for Dhawan given that it rides on his star power and is mounted on a huge production cost.

Now, reliable sources tell us that the young actor is all set to marry girlfriend Natasha Dalal in April end or May. Interestingly, the actor has another release around the same time, Coolie No 1. When we reached out to Varun for clarity, he denied the news. However, our sources maintain that the young couple is all set to marry. Natasha too had earlier confirmed that marriage is on their cards eventually.

Natasha also got talking about her love story with Varun and revealed how the two of them have known each other since they were in school together. She added how they have stayed friends for as long as they reached their mid-20s. She then added how they started dating only before she moved away and it was that time that made both of them realize how they are more than just good friends.

Credits :Pinkvilla

Read More