EXCLUSIVE: Varun Dhawan and Samantha’s Citadel India set in the 90s, Filming begins from November

Varun Dhawan is set to make his OTT debut with what could be one of the biggest attractions in the digital space. The actor will spearhead the Russo Brothers-created Citadel India directed by Raj and DK with Samantha as the female lead. While there has been a constant buzz about it being a remake of the American original, with Priyanka Chopra and Richard Madden, we hear this one is an original story, more of a spin-off, encapsulating the tale of spies in India. Both Varun and Samantha will be seen playing the role of spies in this action-packed espionage thriller.

That’s not all, the makers are bringing back the year era in the series. According to a source, “Citadel India is set in the 1990s. In fact, the makers play around in two timelines – the start and the end of the 90s. A special look is being worked on for Varun and Samantha, as both, the actors are looking to start their workshops by early November,” revealed a source close to the development.