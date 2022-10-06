EXCLUSIVE: Varun Dhawan and Samantha’s Citadel India set in the 90s, Filming begins from November
Citadel India will dwell deep into the character of Priyanka Chopra from American Series, Citadel. It features both Varun Dhawan and Samantha as Indian Agents. Detailed Report
Varun Dhawan is set to make his OTT debut with what could be one of the biggest attractions in the digital space. The actor will spearhead the Russo Brothers-created Citadel India directed by Raj and DK with Samantha as the female lead. While there has been a constant buzz about it being a remake of the American original, with Priyanka Chopra and Richard Madden, we hear this one is an original story, more of a spin-off, encapsulating the tale of spies in India. Both Varun and Samantha will be seen playing the role of spies in this action-packed espionage thriller.
That’s not all, the makers are bringing back the year era in the series. According to a source, “Citadel India is set in the 1990s. In fact, the makers play around in two timelines – the start and the end of the 90s. A special look is being worked on for Varun and Samantha, as both, the actors are looking to start their workshops by early November,” revealed a source close to the development.
Raj and DK have already started the groundwork for this series, which includes pre-production, location hunt, and action design. “The series will go on floors by end of November/early December, once Varun is free from the promotions of Bhediya. Samantha too will wrap up her other commitments before jumping into the ambitious world of Citadel India,” the source added.
Citadel will over a period of 3 to 4 months starting from November and see a late 2023 premiere on Amazon Prime. “It’s a global espionage thriller, with makers planning multiple spin offs for multiple markets under the common umbrella for Citadel. There will be a Citadel Italy, Citadel Mexico and many more. The Indian version of the film will fill in the details for Priyanka Chopra’s character in the wider umbrella with Varun and Samantha leading the roost,” the source concluded.
Citadel will mark the first time collaboration of Varun and Samantha. It’s the second association of Samantha with Raj and DK after Family Man 2. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates on Citadel.
