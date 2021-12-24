EXCLUSIVE: Samantha joins Varun Dhawan in Raj & DK and Russo Brothers’ Citadel; On floors 2022

It’s a known fact that Varun Dhawan is teaming up with the Avengers fame, Russo Brothers on Citadel, with Raj and DK as the director. And now, we have exclusively learnt that the makers have pulled off a casting coup and roped in Samantha to play the female lead in this action-packed Amazon Prime series.

This would mark the first-time collaboration of Varun and Samantha, while the latter has already worked with the director duo on Family Man 2. “It’s among the biggest shows that's keenly awaited not just in India but even on an international front. The makers were on the look out for a fresh pairing and that’s when they pulled off the coup of bringing Samantha alongside Varun for the first time,” revealed a source close to the development.

According to the source, this action-packed spy series will go on the floors in 2022. “The team is planning to mount it on a massive scale and get stunt coordinators of international repute on board. Both Varun and Samantha will do multiple workshops and training sessions to learn various forms of action next year before taking the series on floors,” the source added. Buzz is, both Varun and Samantha will play stylish spies in this Raj and DK series.

“It’s neither a remake nor an adaptation. Given that the espionage genre has universal reach, the makers have decided on a spin off to Citadel in India. The idea is to set the premise against the backdrop of Indian characters and take it to a global level,” the source added. The shoot begins sometime next year and the series is touted as one of the biggest attractions till date of Amazon Prime in India for 2023. The international version featured Priyanka Chopra in a key role.

Meanwhile, Samantha is also gearing up for her Hindi debut with a female led film produced by Taapsee Pannu. Varun too has a very impressive line up in place with Jug Jugg Jeeyo, Bhediya, Rajkumar Hirani’s upcoming production and Nitesh Tiwari’s directorial for Sajid Nadiadwala. He is also doing another film, Sanki, for Sajid Nadiadwala, however there is still ample time for that to go on floors. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates on Samantha, Varun and Citadel.

