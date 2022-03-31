EXCLUSIVE: Varun Dhawan & Janhvi Kapoor to shoot for Nitesh Tiwari’s love story Bawaal across Europe

On Wednesday, Sajid Nadiadwala announced that he would be reuniting with his Chhichhore director, Nitesh Tiwari on Bawaal, which will hit the big screen on April 7, 2023. The filmmaker also confirmed that the film would feature Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor in lead. And now, Pinkvilla has exclusively learnt that the much-awaited film will go on the floors from April 9 and will be shot in India and abroad.

“The film goes on floors in India as the team will be shooting at 3 cities in India, including Lucknow. The film is essentially a timeless love story that requires the characters of Varun and Janhvi to travel to multiple countries. Sajid and Nitesh have decided to set a major portion of the film in Europe and have already locked in on as many as five European countries,” revealed a source close to the development.

Of the many countries they are shooting at, one of those is France. “Since it’s a love story, the makers are looking to do some major and pivotal sequences in the city of love aka. Paris. An extensive recce has taken place and the film will be shot in there this Summer,” the source added. As reported by Pinkvilla before, Varun and Janhvi will be shooting for this Nitesh Tiwari directorial in a start to finish schedule spanning three to four months.

Sajid and Nitesh’s last collaboration, Chhichhhore had fetched them a national film award. “The entire technical crew is also kicked about taking the film on floors. The excitement is in the air, as the film is just days away from beginning. Varun and Janhvi too have been invested in script reading sessions and character workshops,” the source concluded.

