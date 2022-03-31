EXCLUSIVE: Shahid Kapoor’s Bull put on hold; Actor says, “A lot of things need to be figured”

On November 17, Amar Bhutala and Bhushan Kumar announced that they are teaming up with Shahid Kapoor on a film titled Bull. The duo also confirmed that the film will release on April 7, 2023. It was to feature Shahid as a paratrooper with Aditya Nimbalkar as the director. However, in an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla, Shahid Kapoor confirmed that the film has been put on hold for now.

“I don’t think it has been officially announced,” he questions, quick to add, “Bull is not happening right now as we were not even able to start it. It was a logistical nightmare due to Covid. There’s a lot of things that need to be figured out since the film warrants a certain scale. So, we got to sit down and see if it's possible to make Bull right now, or not.”

The film was slated to go on floors by early 2022, with a schedule spanning over 8 months. It was touted to be a high on VFX film, with Shahid on a mission of redeeming himself and the country. It was among the most anticipated films among Shahid Kapoor fans, but there certainly seems to be a delay in the film now.

Shahid at present is gearing up for the big screen release of his sport drama, Jersey, on April 14. The actor also has an action thriller with Ali Abbas Zafar under his kitty, as also director duo Raj and DK’s web series for Amazon Prime. He is presently riding on a high with the success of Kabir Singh and is expecting to recreate the box office magic with Jersey. The tides had changed for Shahid after working with Sanjay Leela Bhansali on Padmavaat. He was appreciated for his restrained performance.

Prod him, if a reunion with SLB is on cards and he signs off, “I think, it’s for the director to decide. I watched Gangubai recently and thought Alia (Bhatt) was fantastic in the film. I really enjoyed it and he (SLB) is a great filmmaker.”

