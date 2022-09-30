EXCLUSIVE: Varun Dhawan recalls first theatre experience; Shares what kind of content he is watching

Varun Dhawan is among the aware actors in the showbiz, who knows the commercial aspects of filmmaking, and most importantly the commerce of it. The actor's impeccable success ratio is a testimony of how often he has been able to win the audiences over, with his movies, the last being JugJugg Jeeyo. In a fireside chat with Pinkvilla, Varun Dhawan and the director and head of the SVOD division of Amazon, Sushant Sreeram, discussed about the dynamics of OTT, how one gauges the success and failure of a content released on the platform and more. Varun also talked about his earliest theatre experience that he could recall and about what kind of content he prefers watching these days.

Varun Dhawan was asked to talk about the first ever film he watched in theatres and how the experience was like. Varun Dhawan said that he didn't particularly recall the first film that he watched in theatres, but he clearly recalled his experience watching Kaante in a Mumbai based single screen theatre, back in the days. He revealed that the film had got an A-rating and he was under-age when he watched the film, then. He watched the film with his cousin Akshay, and was very thrilled since it was something he never thought he'd do. Varun went on to describe the atmosphere in the theatre, where he could see and hear vendors as they sold snacks in the jam-packed auditorium. Sushant talked about how Amazon Prime Videos, thankfully has the feature of age-gating content so that those who don't fall into the category, don't get to watch it.