EXCLUSIVE: Varun Dhawan & Shraddha Kapoor REACT if Katrina Kaif could have been a part of Street Dancer

Varun Dhawan and Shraddha Kapoor exclusively spoke to Pinkvilla at the trailer launch of Street Dancer 3 D wherein they shared their excitement about the same. Read on.

The electrifying trailer for Street Dancer 3D is out amid much hype around the dance film. This is the third film in the ABCD franchise, directed by Remo Dsouza. On this special day, and exclusively spoke to Pinkvilla sharing their excitement about the same. On the roof of an open bus, amid an elated crowd, with 'Varun' and 'Shraddha' reverberation in the background, the duo was all hearts.

From whom would they like to indulge in a battle of dance, excluding the artists in the film to being a part of the franchise in future, Varun and Shraddha revealed it all. When asked if it would have been different with Katrina being a part of the movie alongside the two, the duo said, "Yes, alongside us? Yes, she is extremely good." Varun, on the other hand, added, "Maybe in the next one. We will discuss it. But in every dance film we do in this franchise, if I am there, Shraddha will be there and if Shraddha is there, I will be there." The duo even packed a deal on camera on the same.

WATCH THE FULL INTERVIEW HERE:

Street Dancer 3 D will see Prabhu Deva redoing his popular song Muqala Muqabla. The glimpse of the song we saw in the trailer has raised our excitement quotient for sure. The movie releases on January 24, 2020. Varun and Shraddha are coming together for the second time after ABCD 2.

