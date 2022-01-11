EXCLUSIVE: Venkat Prabhu’s Maanaadu remake rights sold for Rs 12 crore; Set for a remake in Hindi and Telugu

Venkat Prabhu’s recently released science fiction action thriller, Maanaadu, fronted by Simbu with S.J Suryah and Kalyani Priyadarshan proved to be a smash hit at the box-office. The film was appreciated by the audience and critics alike, with major praises coming in for making the complex premise of time-loop reach the audience in a simplistic manner. The universal appreciation led to a talk of remake in multiple industries and it was Suresh Babu who eventually bagged the rights to bring the film in Hindi and Telugu among other Indian languages.

And now, Pinkvilla has exclusively learnt that Suresh Productions has acquired the remake rights of Maanaadu for a humongous sum of Rs 12 crore. “The film will be remade in multiple languages with the top stars of the respective industries. Suresh Babu is planning to tie up with a leading studio in Bollywood to bring the film for the Hindi speaking audiences. The idea is to rope in a young star to play the titular role played by Simbu in the original,” revealed a source close to the development.

The Telugu version too will get a remake with a top name and the producer is currently working to adapt the script keeping sensibilities of the respective audience in mind. Once the basic screenplay is locked, the makers will work towards getting an able director on board for the respective versions. “It’s a universal concept, and the makers are confident of getting similar love from the audience in Hindi as well as Telugu. Time loop as a concept has not been explored in Indian cinema before Maanaadu, and this is an aspect that makes it a unique experience for the audiences,” the source signed off.

The basic premise of Maanaadu unfolds on the day of a public conference wherein the state's Chief Minister, his bodyguard and a police officer are stuck in a time loop. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

