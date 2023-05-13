Custody Day 1 Worldwide Box Office: Naga Chaitanya's thriller opens low; Grosses slightly over Rs 5 crores
Naga Chaitanya and Krithi Shetty's thriller-drama, Custody, directed by Venkat Prabhu, has taken a low opening worldwide and below-par reports suggest an underwhelming final result.
Key Highlight
-
Custody takes a worldwide opening of Rs 5.24 crores gross.
-
Custody's opening is disastrous considering the costs involved and the rights.
-
Naga Chaitanya's last few movie choices have not gone well with the audiences.
Naga Chaitanya Akkineni and Krithi Shetty's thriller-drama, Custody, directed by director Venkat Prabhu has taken a low opening at the worldwide box office. The combination of Naga Chaitanya and Venkat Prabhu had prospective viewers excited but the below-par reports resulted in less spot-bookings.
Custody Has Taken A Low Box Office Opening Worldwide
The opening of Custody in India is below Rs 4 crores gross while the worldwide opening is just over Rs 5 crores gross. The Andhra states have contributed around Rs 3.30 crores of the total biz while the other states have contributed around Rs 55 lakhs. The film needs to do business worth of Rs 25 crore share worldwide to breakeven and with the first day share being just around Rs 2.45 crores, that is not even 10 percent, Custody is heading towards a disastrous final total.
The opening day territorial breakdown for the gross box office collection of Custody in India is as follows:
Nizam - Rs. 1.60 crores (Rs. 72 lakhs share excluding gst)
Ceeded - Rs. 35 lakhs (Rs. 20 lakhs share)
Andhra - Rs. 1.35 crores (Rs. 76 lakhs share)
AP/TS - Rs. 3.30 crores (Rs. 1.68 crores share excluding gst)
Karnataka - Rs. 20 lakhs
Tamil Nadu - Rs. 30 lakhs
North India - Rs. 5 lakhs
Rest Of India - Rs 55 lakhs (Rs 21 lakhs share)
All India Total - Rs. 3.85 crores (Rs. 1.89 crores share)
The opening day worldwide breakdown for the gross box office collection of Custody is as follows:
Total India - Rs 3.85 crores (Rs. 1.89 crores)
USA - 150k USD
Rest - 20k USD
Total Overseas - 170k USD = Rs 1.39 cr (Rs 56 lakhs share)
Total Worldwide - Rs 5.24 crores (Rs 2.45 crores share)
Naga Chaitanya's Recent Choices Haven't Resonated With The Audience
Last few films of Naga Chaitanya, barring an exception of two, have not done too well theatrically and that has significantly dented his theatrical pull. The actor has to work on his choices to gain back audience trust.
Custody can be watched at a theatre near you.
ALSO READ: Custody Review: Is Naga Chaitanya starrer a hit or flop? Here's what the audience has to say
A journalist who is perennially hungry for entertainment. Loves tracking and analyzing box office collections of movi...Read more