Custody Day 1 Worldwide Box Office: Naga Chaitanya's thriller opens low; Grosses slightly over Rs 5 crores

Naga Chaitanya Akkineni and Krithi Shetty's thriller-drama, Custody, directed by director Venkat Prabhu has taken a low opening at the worldwide box office. The combination of Naga Chaitanya and Venkat Prabhu had prospective viewers excited but the below-par reports resulted in less spot-bookings.

Custody Has Taken A Low Box Office Opening Worldwide

The opening of Custody in India is below Rs 4 crores gross while the worldwide opening is just over Rs 5 crores gross. The Andhra states have contributed around Rs 3.30 crores of the total biz while the other states have contributed around Rs 55 lakhs. The film needs to do business worth of Rs 25 crore share worldwide to breakeven and with the first day share being just around Rs 2.45 crores, that is not even 10 percent, Custody is heading towards a disastrous final total.

The opening day territorial breakdown for the gross box office collection of Custody in India is as follows:

Nizam - Rs. 1.60 crores (Rs. 72 lakhs share excluding gst)

Ceeded - Rs. 35 lakhs (Rs. 20 lakhs share)

Andhra - Rs. 1.35 crores (Rs. 76 lakhs share)

AP/TS - Rs. 3.30 crores (Rs. 1.68 crores share excluding gst)

Karnataka - Rs. 20 lakhs

Tamil Nadu - Rs. 30 lakhs

North India - Rs. 5 lakhs

Rest Of India - Rs 55 lakhs (Rs 21 lakhs share)

All India Total - Rs. 3.85 crores (Rs. 1.89 crores share)

The opening day worldwide breakdown for the gross box office collection of Custody is as follows:

Total India - Rs 3.85 crores (Rs. 1.89 crores)

USA - 150k USD

Rest - 20k USD

Total Overseas - 170k USD = Rs 1.39 cr (Rs 56 lakhs share)

Total Worldwide - Rs 5.24 crores (Rs 2.45 crores share)

Naga Chaitanya's Recent Choices Haven't Resonated With The Audience

Last few films of Naga Chaitanya, barring an exception of two, have not done too well theatrically and that has significantly dented his theatrical pull. The actor has to work on his choices to gain back audience trust.

Custody can be watched at a theatre near you.

