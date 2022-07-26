EXCLUSIVE: Kichcha Sudeep and Venkat Prabhu film to go on floors in October

Kichcha Sudeep is all set for the release of his ambitious mystery thriller, Vikrant Rona, which is presented by Salman Khan in Hindi belts. He has been making rounds across the country to promote the film and at his stop in Mumbai, he got in an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla. He discussed his July 28 release at length and also gave an update on his future projects. Sudeep confirmed that a film with Maanaadu director, Venkat Prabhu is on cards.

"Venkat (Prabhu) is busy with some other film right now and we are all sitting on the script. We are looking to go on floors sometime in October," says Sudeep. The actor confirms that before starting Venkat Prabhu film, he will finish work on multiple other projects. "I will be completing a film or two before moving onto the Venkat Prabhu film," he smiles. In the pandemic times, there has been chatter about change in audience consumption pattern of cinema. He explains that the things have changed but insists that it is a very good time for the Indian film industry.

"The revenues have increased, but yes, the things have changed. The opinion of people have changed in the pandemic times and they don't wish to waste any time. So, the audience message is loud and clear - stick to the point," says Sudeep, adding further, "The audience doesn't want us to drag a story which can be said in 2 hours. Don't forcefully insert a song. It's a very impatient mind set and we have to make films for these minds now. We have to sit with three imaginary scissors to cut a film whenever it drags.

In our exclusive video interview, Sudeep also opened up about the idea of directing Salman Khan in a film, the plans of uniting with Rakshit Shetty and his thoughts on revival of single screens in Karnataka. Stay tuned as the video goes live on July 28 at 12 noon.

