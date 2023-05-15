Custody Weekend Box Office: Naga Chaitanya and Krithi Shetty's thriller grosses dismal Rs 11 crores worldwide
Naga Chaitanya and Krithi Shetty's thriller-drama, Custody, directed by Venkat Prabhu is facing outright rejection by the audiences.
Custody's opening weekend gross worldwide is around Rs 11.35 crores.
Custody is heading towards being a huge disaster at the box office.
Custody starring Naga Chaitanya Akkineni and Krithi Shetty, and directed by Venkat Prabhu, had a dismal first weekend with worldwide gross collections of just slightly over Rs 11 crores after 3 days. The 3 day share of the film is less than Rs 5 crores which is very poor. The film needs another around Rs 20 crores worth of share to breakeven but that won't be happening.
Final Recoveries Of Custody Seem To Be Around 20 Percent Of The Estimated Rights
With final recoveries expected to be just around 20 percent of the estimated rights, the film will be adjudged a massive disaster. The film had high expectations pinned on it because it brought Naga Chaitanya and Venkat Prabhu together for the very first time but alas, the film has not been received well and the numbers are on the board.
The opening weekend territorial breakdown for the gross box office collection of Custody in India is as follows:
Nizam - Rs. 3.60 crores (Rs. 1.22 crore share excluding gst)
Ceeded - Rs. 83 lakhs (Rs. 40 lakh share)
Andhra - Rs. 3.45 crores (Rs. 1.76 crore share)
AP/TS - Rs. 7.88 crores (Rs. 3.38 crores share excluding gst)
Karnataka - Rs. 42 lakhs
Tamil Nadu - Rs. 90 lakhs
North India - Rs. 10 lakhs
Rest Of India - Rs 1.42 crores (Rs 54 lakh share)
All India Total - Rs. 9.30 crores (Rs. 3.92 crores share)
The opening weekend worldwide breakdown for the gross box office collection of Custody is as follows:
Total India - Rs 9.30 crores (Rs. 3.92 crores share)
USA - 220k USD
Rest - 30k USD
Total Overseas - 250k USD = Rs 2.05 cr (Rs 82 lakhs share)
Total Worldwide - Rs 11.35 crores (Rs 4.74 crores share)
Naga Chaitanya Will Have To Come Up With Better Movie Choices
Naga Chaitanya's last few films, barring exceptions, have failed to please his audiences. The actor will have to recalibrate and come up with better choices as an actor to please his viewers. It is difficult to go right each time, but atleast a better effort can be made to please viewers.
