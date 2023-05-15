Custody Weekend Box Office: Naga Chaitanya and Krithi Shetty's thriller grosses dismal Rs 11 crores worldwide

Custody starring Naga Chaitanya Akkineni and Krithi Shetty, and directed by Venkat Prabhu, had a dismal first weekend with worldwide gross collections of just slightly over Rs 11 crores after 3 days. The 3 day share of the film is less than Rs 5 crores which is very poor. The film needs another around Rs 20 crores worth of share to breakeven but that won't be happening.

Final Recoveries Of Custody Seem To Be Around 20 Percent Of The Estimated Rights

With final recoveries expected to be just around 20 percent of the estimated rights, the film will be adjudged a massive disaster. The film had high expectations pinned on it because it brought Naga Chaitanya and Venkat Prabhu together for the very first time but alas, the film has not been received well and the numbers are on the board.

The opening weekend territorial breakdown for the gross box office collection of Custody in India is as follows:

Nizam - Rs. 3.60 crores (Rs. 1.22 crore share excluding gst)

Ceeded - Rs. 83 lakhs (Rs. 40 lakh share)

Andhra - Rs. 3.45 crores (Rs. 1.76 crore share)

AP/TS - Rs. 7.88 crores (Rs. 3.38 crores share excluding gst)

Karnataka - Rs. 42 lakhs

Tamil Nadu - Rs. 90 lakhs

North India - Rs. 10 lakhs

Rest Of India - Rs 1.42 crores (Rs 54 lakh share)

All India Total - Rs. 9.30 crores (Rs. 3.92 crores share)

The opening weekend worldwide breakdown for the gross box office collection of Custody is as follows:



Total India - Rs 9.30 crores (Rs. 3.92 crores share)

USA - 220k USD

Rest - 30k USD

Total Overseas - 250k USD = Rs 2.05 cr (Rs 82 lakhs share)

Total Worldwide - Rs 11.35 crores (Rs 4.74 crores share)

Naga Chaitanya Will Have To Come Up With Better Movie Choices

Naga Chaitanya's last few films, barring exceptions, have failed to please his audiences. The actor will have to recalibrate and come up with better choices as an actor to please his viewers. It is difficult to go right each time, but atleast a better effort can be made to please viewers.

You can watch Custody at a theatre near you.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Custody Day 1 Worldwide Box Office: Naga Chaitanya's thriller opens low; Grosses slightly over Rs 5 crores