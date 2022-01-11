EXCLUSIVE: Akshay Kumar set to start 6 new projects in 2022; From Selfie to Bade Miyan Chote Miyan & The End

Akshay Kumar has to be the busiest actor of Bollywood, as every few weeks, we hear about the Khiladi signing on for a new film. It’s going to be a plethora of projects for Akshay in 2022, he has begun the year by commencing work on the last schedule of Ram Setu. The actor will be shooting for the film till the end of January, before calling it a wrap as the film is gearing up for a Diwali 2022 opening.

Right after Ram Setu, he moves on to the Driving License Remake, which marks his reunion with Good Newwz director, Raj Mehta. The film is tentatively titled Selfie and is expected to go on floors by January end/early February. It’s a battle royal between Akshay, who plays a superstar and Emraan Hashmi in a cop turn. Selfie is expected to be followed by The End by the end of March, however, one still awaits an exact clarity on the schedule, as a lot depends on the global COVID scenario. “It’s a global film, to be shot at real locations across the globe. So,the scheduling will be decided based on the on-ground scenario,” informs a source.

We hear, there’s another film which Akshay kicks off in Summer 2022, and we shall bring more details on this at the right point of time. There’s Gorkha for Akshay post that, which goes on the floor around the month of July. It’s a period film with ample action too, and Akshay according to sources has allotted more than usual number of days for this saga. He ends the year with a bang, with what could be the biggest film of his career as he collaborates with Ali Abbas Zafar on a two-hero action film, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan. It brings two generations of action heroes together – Akshay and Tiger Shroff – and is touted to be among the costliest films of Bollywood with a budget of Rs 300 crore. It will be shot at multiple locations over a period of 3 months towards the end of 2022.

The aforementioned six films aside, Akshay will be seen promoting his releases of 2022 – starting with Prithviraj, followed by Bachchan Pandey, Cinderella, Raksha Bandhan and Ram Setu. Given his norms of film promotions, he would have allotted 10 days per film towards their marketing campaign. Oh My God 2, Selfie, Gorkha, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan and yet to be announced project will be the theatrical release for Akshay in 2023, with BMCM targeting a festive release towards the last quarter of 2023. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

Also Read| EXCLUSIVE: Ajay Devgn set for a jam packed 2022 with Runway 34, Maidaan, Kaithi, Singham 3 & Rudra