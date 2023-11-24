EXCLUSIVE: Vicky Kaushal reveals why he enjoys playing Indian army characters the most

Vicky Kaushal is a gifted actor who has impressed one and all with his outstanding performances spanning across 11 years. In the 11 years that he has acted, he has been part of acclaimed films like Masaan, Uri: The Surgical Strike, Sardar Udham and more. He graced Pinkvilla with an exclusive Masterclass, ahead of the release of his film based on the life of Sam Manekshaw titled Sam Bahadur, directed by Meghna Gulzar and co-starring Sanya Malhotra and Fatima Sana Shaikh.

Vicky Kaushal Shares Why He Takes Up Army Roles; Gives An Insight On His Visit To An Army Regiment

Vicky Kaushal in his exclusive Pinkvilla Masterclass moderated by Himesh Mankad, answered about why he is inclined towards taking up Indian army roles and what about these roles fascinates him the most. The actor said, "I think the one thing I really enjoy when I get to wear the Indian Army uniform for my characters is that I get to interact with the Indian Army a lot". The Sardar Udham actor went on to reveal that those in the army may look serious but they are very whimsical and playful in reality. He shared that he lived with the Maratha Regiment near Pune for 3 days before the shoot of Sam Bahadur and had a gala time. They used to have fun, party, share interesting stories and also have banters. They would hang out till 3am and then get up at 5am for 3 kilometers of run after which they played a game of basketball. The best part about the visit that Vicky felt was that he wasn't treated like an outsider but was treated like their very own.

Vicky Kaushal Feels That There Are Many Heroic, Untold Stories Of The Indian Army

Vicky Kaushal continued, "I am like a kid in the candy store when I am around the army as I get to listen to such fascinating stories, such heroic stories from them. We have not even touched the tip of the iceberg when it comes to making movies from the stories of the army. Their families are equally heroes in my eyes. My biggest takeaway to do an army film is that I get to interact with the real heroes of the country". From Vicky's talks, it feels like we may see him essay some more interesting characters associated with the Indian army.

You can catch Sam Bahadur in theatres from the 1st of December, 2023, after which you can again see him in Dunki.

