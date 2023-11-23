EXCLUSIVE: Vicky Kaushal gets vocal about wanting to be an action-hero; Confirms Chaava is loaded with action

Vicky Kaushal is a prolific actor who, in his over a decade long journey in the movie business, has enchanted audiences with remarkable performances in much loved films like Sardar Udham, Uri: The Surgical Strike, Masaan and more. He gears up for the release of a very ambitious film based on the life of Sam Manekshaw titled Sam Bahadur, directed by Meghna Gulzar and co-starring Sanya Malhotra and Fatima Sana Shaikh, which releases in theatres on the 1st of December, 2023.

Vicky Kaushal graced Pinkvilla with an exclusive masterclass, ahead of the release of his passion project. He talked in length about his character in the film, his approach towards the roles that he picks and much more. He also extensively talked about his want to be an action hero.

Vicky Kaushal Opens Up About His Thoughts To Be An Action Hero

In an exclusive Pinkvilla Masterclass moderated by Himesh Mankad, Vicky Kaushal was asked about whether he had ever considered to become an action hero. To this the actor said, "I have personally done all these serious kind of drama roles, intense roles and everything but I enjoy doing action a lot. Like I crave that I get more opportunities to do action. In Uri I got that opportunity and I really enjoyed myself". Vicky then assured the audiences that his film Chaava, based on the life of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj, is loaded with action. The actor said, "The film that I am shooting for right now, there's a lot of action in that. So, I am happy being there but I get very happy when I get to do action sequences."

Vicky Kaushal Shares More Details About His Historical Epic - Chaava

In the conversation that Vicky Kaushal had with Pinkvilla, he shared more about the film that he is shooting for, that is Chaava, set to release in theatres on the 6th of December, 2024. Passionately talking about the Laxman Utekar directorial, he said, " It's a period drama but we are making it very seriously and there is a lot of action in it; Lot of drama in it; Very high on emotions and it really is a spectacular story."

Chaava is still over a year away from release. Meanwhile you can catch Sam Bahadur in theatres from the 1st of December, 2023, after which you can again see him in Dunki, where he plays a very important role.

