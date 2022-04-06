EXCLUSIVE: Abhishek Bachchan, Nimrat Kaur relive their 90s ft Shah Rukh Khan, Akshay Kumar & Salman Khan

Abhishek Bachchan's much-anticipated film, Dasvi is all set to stream on Netflix from April 7th onwards, in which, the actor will essay the role of a politician Ganga Ram Chaudhary. It will also feature Nimrat Kaur as his wife Bimla Devi, an accidental Chief Minister, and Yami Gautam as an IPS officer. A few days back, the trailer was released and it received a positive response from the audience. The film is about a Haryana CM Ganga Ram Chaudhary (Abhishek) who decided to appear for the 10th standard board exams in prison.

Now, in an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla, Abhishek and Nimrat recalled the iconic cinematic moments from the 90s which also included Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Akshay Kumar, and many others. Nimrat revealed a memory from Karan Johar's film, Kuch Kuch Hota Hai which co-starred Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol, and Rani Mukerji. The actress shared that she was obsessed with Tina's (Rani) iconic silver dress that she wore in the movie. "I wanted that dress and I didn't find it anywhere. I used to just go to my local markets in Noida sector 29. I used to love that dress."

Further, when the celebrities were questioned about the iconic song that started the trend of Bollywood actors going bare body on screen in 1998. Abhishek Bachchan was quick enough to answer. He said, "Salman Khan from Pyaar Kiya To Darna Kya". In another question, Abhishek and Nimrat were asked about the film which was released in 1992 and which gave the Bollywood actor a tag for a lifetime. Bachchan yet again responded and said, Akshay Kumar.

