EXCLUSIVE: Vidya Balan spills the beans on her web series on Indira Gandhi

Vidya Balan and Shefali Shah’s upcoming film Jalsa has created quite the hype and buzz. Ever since the trailer of the thriller dropper, people have been left intrigued and they can’t wait to watch the story pans out. Moreover, fans are quite excited to watch the two powerhouse actors collaborate in a film for the first time. Ahead of its premiere, we spoke to Vidya and Shefali in an exclusive interview, where we talked about the title of the film, their characters, and more. Moreover, we also asked Vidya about the web series on Indira Gandhi she had announced earlier in her career.

In an earlier interview, Vidya Balan had mentioned that there was a point in time when she was offered 10 biopics. When asked about the same, Vidya laughed and said that it’s indeed true. “Immediately after The Dirty Picture, people were only coming to me with biopics – Meena Kumari, MS Subbulakshmi, Kiran Bedi….There were 10 of them that came to me at that time, I am thinking of the others,” said Balan.

Soon after, Vidya had also announced a web series on Indira Gandhi. When asked if it’s still happening, the actress replied, “I’d hope so. I'm hoping to be able to share good news very soon, I'll leave it at that.”

Watch Vidya Balan and Shefali Shah’s Interview with Pinkvilla below:

Talking about Vidya and Shefali’s film, Jalsa, has opted for a direct to digital release and it will start streaming on an OTT platform from tomorrow. Now that the cinemas are opening up, we asked if they ever thought about a theatrical release for their film. To this Vidya replied, “I think it was very clear that Jalsa will be an OTT release always and I think, rightly so, because the theme is universal, the storytelling is universal…and this is the right kind of film for a world audience to see.”

