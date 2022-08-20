EXCLUSIVE: Vijay Deverakonda spills deets on Liger 2; Ramya Krishnan talks about working with Shah Rukh Khan

Vijay Deverakonda, Ramya Krishnan and Ananya Panday’s Liger directed by Puri Jagannadh releases on 25th August, 2022. The mixed-martial arts action film is one of the most awaited films and will be releasing in multiple languages across India. After a very successful trailer launch in two different cities, with big personalities like Prabhas and Ranveer Singh launching it, the makers have been constantly making an effort to keep the much awaited film buzzing. Apart from releasing songs and promos of their film, the actors are constantly giving interviews and doing city tours, to promote their film. The pre-release ceremony of film will be conducted today, in Guntur and it is one of the most hyped pre-release events.

The actors of Liger were asked some fan questions, in an exclusive interview with Himesh Mankad on Pinkvilla. Vijay Deverakonda was asked if he was working with Sukumar. Vijay answered, "Sukumar sir has to finish Pushpa 2 and post that, we will work on our project". Vijay was also asked if there could be a sequel to Liger. Vijay said that it is on the cards but it will take some time.

Ananya Panday was asked about the film she was most excited to see this year. She said that she was really excited to watch Brahmastra and also said that she was blown away by the visuals of the song Deva Deva from the movie. The Pati Patni Aur Woh actress was also asked about what was the thing that attracted her towards Liger. Ananya said, "The whole package. There was Ramya ma'am and then there was Vijay in it and then there was Puri sir. I think I enjoyed the narration so much and I could not stop laughing. He has such a strong and clear vision about what he wants to make, what the audience wants and how they will react. He is always thinking about the film and how can he do something different and what he can add to the project. Liger is such a happy film and it was so enjoyable to shoot that I can't imagine the people not having the same experience while watching it. I could see the whole film while he was narrating it." Ramya Krishnan added that writing and dialogues are Puri Jagannadh's greatest strength. She said that only Vijay could add his personal touch to the role of Liger in a beautiful way because it can go overboard or be irritating if not done well, but he made it look very beautiful.

Ramya Krishnan was asked about her experience working with Shah Rukh Khan in Chaahat. She said, "He's such a sweetheart. It has been ages since I've met him but he is one of the most down-to-earth real and genuine person. And I don't know where he draws his energy from. He is full of energy round the clock like Ranveer Singh is now. He is a lovely person to work with; a lovely co-star, very understanding and although I was very new, he was very nice to me."

Post the release of Liger on 25th August 2022, Vijay Deverakonda’s next film Kushi with Samantha Ruth Prabhu releases on 23rd December 2022. Also, the actor-director combo of Liger will collaborate again on a film titled Jana Gana Mana. Pooja Hegde is expected to play the female lead. As for Ananya Panday, she will be seen in Excel Entertainment’s Kho Gaye Hum Kahan, post the release of Liger. Ramya Krishnan will be seen in Queen 2 and Rajinikanth's next film with Nelson Dilipkumar, Jailer.

