EXCLUSIVE: Ramya Krishnan calls Shah Rukh Khan 'full of energy'; Says Ranveer Singh is similar to him

Ramya Krishnan is widely regarded as one of the most versatile and talented actors in the film industry. She has done films in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada, and Hindi. Currently, Ramya is gearing up for the release of Liger alongside Vijay Deverakonda and Ananya Panday. It is one of the most-anticipated movies of the year. The film is produced by Dharma Productions and Puri Connects. American boxer Mike Tyson plays an extended cameo, thus making his acting debut in Indian cinema.

Now, ahead of Liger's release, Anaya, Vijay, and Ramya sat down for an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla and talked about their upcoming film, the film industry, their favourite directors, the Bahubali phenomenon, and a lot more. Ramya was asked about her experience of working with Shah Rukh Khan in the 1996 film, Chhahat. The Super Deluxe actress heaped praises on King Khan and said: "He's such a sweetheart. It's been ages since I've seen him. One of the most down-to-earth real person, a genuine person and I don't know where he draws his energy from. He's full of energy round the clock. Like I think Ranveer Singh is now. A lovely person to work with lovely co-star, very understanding though I was very new then and he was really nice to me."

Meanwhile, Liger is scheduled for theatrical release on 25 August 2022 and marks the film debut of Vijay in Hindi cinema and Ananya in Telugu cinema. It will be released in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam. Vijay plays an MMA fighter in the film, Ananya plays his love interest and Ramya Krishnan essays the role of a powerful avatar as Vijay's badass mother.

On the work front, recently, Ramya Krishnan confirmed that she is a part of Rajinikanth’s next film, Jailer, which is touted to be Rajinikanth’s 169th film.

Check out the exclusive chat with Pinkvilla here:

