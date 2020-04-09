EXCLUSIVE: Vijay Varma on Netflix's She, saying 'no' to repetitive work & common thread in Imtiaz Ali project

In an EXCLUSIVE chat with Pinkvilla, we asked Vijay Varma about why did he say yes to Netflix's She, working with Imtiaz Ali, getting typecast, saying 'no' to repetitive work and more.

Vijay Varma first got noticed in Pink as Ankit Malhotra, but it was the character of Moeen from Gully Boy which really was a turning point for him. After Netflix's Ghost, Vijay starred in Imtiaz Ali's She. The series, also starring Aaditi Pohankar, garnered a mixed response from the audience. Amid lockdown, in an EXCLUSIVE chat with Pinkvilla, we asked Vijay about why did he say yes to She, working with Imtiaz Ali, getting typecast, saying 'no' to repetitive work and more.

1. What was the primary reason behind saying yes to She? It is majorly a female-driven story. What struck a chord with you?

I think there were a few factors that come into play when you sign a project. One of the reasons why I genuinely was excited for She was it is a very well written investigative drama and especially with a female protagonist. It breaks the norms, addresses a lot of taboos that come with being a woman. The second was this really diabolic character called Sasya (played by him) which was narrated to me by Imtiaz Sir. It was shocking and intriguing to understand who this person is. Thirdly and one of the most important reasons was Imtiaz Sir, who would leave a chance to work with him especially when the story comes from a person who is so romantic.

2. It is a strange land for Imtiaz too given that he is known for romantic films.

I think his story is filled with passion, this is one common thread between all his stories. His romances have been passionate and this one too is a strange land and relationship which he explored and this created a lot of curiosity in me.

3. Did you discuss with Imtiaz about the scenes, sit with him for workshops?

Every bit of it because he has written it. We had several readings and workshops together and going offbeat and improvising. he was really involved in building the characters and relationships so that we are ready to shoot. The story came from his mind, and because the nature of the script is such which addresses the issues which are a little complex, he wanted to give a clear picture so that we ask the right questions.

4. Do you think it is an exciting time for all the actors including you with filmmakers exploring different content?

Yes, I do see the change happening in the last decade, even in the cinema. A lot of stories which were pushed down earlier are now coming on big screens and then eventually web have caught up in the last 4-5 years. Now, we are experiencing a different level of freedom and the ability to say a story for a longer period of time. There is a lot of democracy for viewers. Anybody who wants and can is being able to do it and the audience too has so many options.

5. Do you feel responsible now given that people now look for quality when your name is associated with any project?

That's true. But just to be able to get to a place where people find your work credible and associate quality with you, is a great place to be in. But, having said that it is also a great place to push your envelope and keep surprising your audience. Ever since Gully Boy, I have tried to be a part of an amazing project and pick up a variety of roles.

6. How do you keep yourself away from getting typecast?

Typecast is a reality. It happens to everyone. After Pink, I think I was getting only negative roles, but thankfully the body of work I have now is a lot of variety. I have been able to expose myself to a different character, so I am also waiting to see what next. I was getting a lot of similar roles post-Gully Boy too but some filmmakers are consciously avoiding to cast me in the same way as they are also taking the responsibility of showing me a new light. Also, Now I have finally managed to have the luxury of saying no to stuff which I think is not resonating with me or is repetitive.

7. What do you keep in mind while saying 'yes' to a project? Do you keep in mind what the audience expect while doing so?

Actually, audiences' role is very minimal in what an actor picks or not, it is really a personal choice whether you want to do or not. I managed to say NO even when I had nothing because I didn't believe in the idea of using yourself in the wrong light. One thing an actor looks for is to work with a good filmmaker, you need to believe in their vision and their body of work. You want to go to the set and want to impress only one person, it is the director.

8. Lastly, is there any role in mind which left you spellbound and would like to do?

One was Joker; it was so amazing and profound in nature. I would love to do something like that.

