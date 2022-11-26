EXCLUSIVE: Vikas Bahl & Reliance set to make La Famille Belier in Hindi, which was remade as CODA in Hollywood

After making films like Chillar Party, Queen, Super 30, and Goodbye, director Vikas Bahl is currently busy with the post-production of his first action film, Ganapath, fronted by Tiger Shroff and Kriti Sanon. And now we have exclusively learnt that Reliance Entertainment and Vikas Bahl are teaming up for a very special project. According to sources close to the development, the dup is coming together for the Hindi Adaptation of the French coming-of-age comedy, La Fam Belier.

“Reliance had acquired the remake rights of the film around 6 years back and is now finally ready to bring it to the Hindi-speaking audience. It’s a slice-of-life film, wherein the daughter is the only hearing member of the family, as her parents and brother are deaf. It is yet to get a title but the makers have locked Vikas Bahl to direct the film,” revealed a source close to the development.

For those unaware, the 2021 Academy Award Winner, CODA starring Emilia Jones, Eugenio Derbez, Troy Kotsur, Ferdia Walsh-Peelo, and Daniel Durant, is also the official remake of the French film, La Famille Belier. “The team feels that the story of La Famille Belier is palatable for the Hindi-speaking audience. The team has been working on an adaptation draft for a long time and things are now locked. The casting is underway and the makers are in talks with a young actress to play the lead,” added the source.

Upcoming Films

Talking of Reliance, the banner is presently gearing up for the release of the Rohit Shetty directed comedy, Cirkus fronted by Ranveer Singh. The banner also has Ajay Devgn’s directorial, Bholaa under their kitty, which is set for a March 2023 release. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates on the film and its casting.