EXCLUSIVE: YRF and Reliance Entertainment stand by theatre owners, won't release their films on OTT

With a huge fight ensuing between producers and exhibitors over the digital release of movies, there are a few producers who have decided to value their old relationships. Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar and A Girl On The Train remake could have easily been sold online but both the banners have come to a decision.

Last month, after Shoojit Sircar and the team of Gulabo Sitabo announced that the film will be releasing on Amazon Prime, Abundantia Films also revealed that they have also planned to sell their Vidya Balan starrer Shakuntala Devi to the same platform. While this news didn't come in as a huge surprise to industry insiders, given the situation in the country that has forced cinemas to remain shut till further notice, there was a huge furore online about the same. After PVR and INOX expressed their displeasure on the producers' decision to release their films on the digital platforms, a big argument ensued between producers and exhibitors.

While Akshaye Rathi had previously spoken about how the theatre owners were hurt by how the makers of Gulabo Sitabo bypassed the exhibitors and made their decision, there are also a few producers who have decided to stick to their old friends. Akshaye, who heads Rathi Cinemas in Central India, reveals, "Of course, the decision shocked all of us. IT's after all always been a very symbiotic relationship. But I would still like to add that there are also producers like Aditya Chopra, Shibashish Sarkar who are standing by our side. YRF and Reliance Entertainment have assured us that they are with us. Their films aren't releasing on any digital platforms."

While Reliance has already announced that both their big projects of 2020 - Sooryavanshi and '83 - will have theatrical releases, they have also decided to not sell their other film A Girl On The Train remake starring to any OTT platform. Similarly, YRF could have also easily sold and Parineeti's next Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar to any of the biggies online, but they have also clearly decided against it. Guess, for some producers, relationships matter the most!

Credits :Pinkvilla

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016

Share your comment ×