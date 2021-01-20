EXCLUSIVE: YRF prepares a special show-reel for theatres to announce Pathan, Tiger 3 and their 50-year slate

Yash Raj Films are all set to finally announce their 50 years slate with Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, Ajay Devgn, and many other A-List superstars. Detail

The cinema halls have opened in major states across the country, and Bollywood too is slowly gearing up to bring their films on the big screen thereby reviving the exhibition sector. Over the last one year, YRF has kept the audience and trade on their toes, with absolute secrecy and no official communication around their 50-year film slate. However, Pinkvilla has now learnt that the production giant is working day and night and gearing up for an official announcement of all their projects in a never seen before style.

“A special show reel is being prepared for the big screen to celebrate the YRF films till date, and in the same show reel, announce their slate of upcoming films, which includes films with , , , , John Abraham, , and Vicky Kaushal among others. It will be a grand video celebrating cinema, and some visuals from these forthcoming films are also expected,” revealed a trade source, adding further that, the show reel will premiere in the cinema halls once the Bollywood biggies set the box office rolling.

“Apart from announcement of fresh films, one can expect an update on the existing films like Prithviraj, Jayeshbhai Jordaar and Shamshera in the same show reel,” the source added. The films in YRF 50 slate include Siddharth Anand’s Pathan with Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone and John Abraham, Maneesh Sharma’s Tiger 3 with Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif, Ajay Devgn and Ahan Pandey’s yet untitled film with Shiv Rawail, Vicky Kaushal and Manushi Chillar’s next with Vijay Krishna Acharya, director Sharat Kataria’s next and some more projects which have been kept under wraps for now.

While Pathan and Victor’s next are currently on floors, Tiger 3 is gearing up to go on floors in March, whereas Ajay’s yet untitled flick takes over the set from the last quarter of 2021. The next schedule of the SRK fronted espionage action thriller begins by month end in Abu Dhabi. We reached out to YRF, who remained unavailable for comment.

