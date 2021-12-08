Katrina Kaif & Vicky Kaushal wedding EXCLUSIVE: Ballroom party tonight; Ali Abbas Zafar might make it from UAE

News about Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif’s royal wedding in Rajasthan is all over the internet, and fans are eagerly waiting to see the first image of the couple after their nuptials. Their close friends from the industry, including Kabir Khan, Mini Mathur, Sharvari Wagh and Radhika Madan, had already reached the venue yesterday, and had participated in the Mehendi function. We now have some new updates on the sangeet event that is scheduled for today.

“After the Mehendi last night, they had the haldi function today morning. It will be followed by the sangeet in the evening, and a ballroom dancing event later today. The bride and the groom sides have been prepping for this day for a while now. Katrina and Vicky will get married in a traditional ceremony tomorrow morning, which will be followed by a reception in the night,” informs a source in the know.

Meanwhile, Katrina’s close friend Ali Abbas Zafar who is shooting in the UAE for his next with Shahid Kapoor might also make it to the wedding. They wrapped up the Abu Dhabi schedule today morning, and the rest of the project will now be shot in India. The source adds that in all probability, Ali Abbas Zafar and his wife will attend the wedding. Meanwhile, there are rumours that Anushka Sharma with hubby Virat Kohli, Akshay Kumar, Shah Rukh Khan and Hrithik Roshan might also make it to the wedding.

In an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla yesterday, singer Gurdas Maan’s wife Manjeet Maan had opened up about the wedding. “We are feeling very nice and happy. Both are getting married and we are wishing them all the best. Dono future mein bahut acha saath nibhayein, acha kaam karein, aur apne parents ka naam roshan karein (In the future, they should support each other, do good work and make their parents proud). Even during Vicky’s film release, Maan saab had gone for it’s press conference. So we are like a family,” she had said.

