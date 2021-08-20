Raksha Bandhan EXCLUSIVE: Himansh Kohli calls sister his ‘support system’ as he REVEALS plans to celebrate

Raksha Bandhan is a very special celebration of the bond between a brother and a sister. Every year on this day, a sister ties a rakhi on her brother's hand, and the brother promises to protect her. Talking about one such bond, Bollywood actor Himansh Kohli and his sister Disha Kohli always look forward to this occasion every year. This year won't be any different. The Yaariyan actor and his family have already made plans for this year. He talks about it as well as shares memories.

Recalling one such incident from his childhood days, Himansh Kohli shared how he had sneaked a box of sweets and got punished for it. "It's no secret that I've the sweetest tooth in the family and among all my friends. So, once during Rakhi, especially when it was a bigger celebration, as all my cousins used to come, I saw the sweets stocked in the fridge for the celebrations the next day. I sneaked the box out and took it to the terrace, and finished it along with our househelp. I got a good thrashing from my parents when they came to know about it later. Dad had to replenish the stock early in the morning when it was hard to get fresh sweets. And my punishment was that I wasn't given any mithai but only sugar during the Rakhi ceremony," he laughs while narrating the incident.

About the special place his sister holds in his life, the loving brother can't stop praising his sibling while talking about how much she means to him. Disha is an Entrepreneur, or I'd say a Baker and has good experience as a Lawyer too. "I'm truly lucky to have a sister like Disha in my life. From childhood, we have been great friends, unlike most other siblings of our age at that time. It's such a reassuring feeling to have a support system like that in your life. I have discussed every little thing with her, and even though she is married now, her role in my life only gains importance with time," the actor sounds emotional.

Talking about his plan for Rakhi this year, Himansh Kohli reveals, "This time too I'm going to Delhi like every Raksha Bandhan. The only plan is to spend time with my sister and talk about things that otherwise can't be discussed on the call. And of course eat a lot," he reveals.

ALSO READ: Anushka Sharma's cute expression post lunch date with Virat Kohli is unmissable; See PHOTO