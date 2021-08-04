EXCLUSIVE: Yaariyan actor Himansh Kohli comes out in support of Shilpa Shetty: Hope it gets sorted soon

Bollywood actress Kundra has been grabbing all attention for the last few days after her husband Raj Kundra was arrested. He was arrested on July 19 in a case related to the alleged creation of pornographic films and publishing them through some apps. She had recently released her first statement in the case. And now actor Himansh Kohli has come out in support of the actress.

Actor Himansh, known for films like Yaariyan, Ranchi Diaries, said, "The industry is a safe and open space for everyone. We have not only accepted but celebrated actors like . I don't really know the real picture behind this case, but it's dreadful that Shilpa Shetty, who is so renowned, loved and respected, is being dragged into all this. I just hope the mess gets sorted for their family soon.”

He further talked about the discussion around pornography and said, “It should continue to be banned. Also, if the government ever thinks about making a change to the laws it should be strictly regulated. I think it's not right to share such videos, even if it's with your friends.”

He also says it is less likely that people will publicly admit if they are watching porn. Talking about the inclusion of bold scenes in web series, he said, “I would not call them bold scenes in the first place. I think it's an expression of true reality, which is nothing less than an art piece. But, yes sometimes they are put up as the cover image of videos or shown in trailers/teasers which is a sick way of making your content stand out from others.”

