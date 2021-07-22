EXCLUSIVE: I like to be prim & proper, that's how I've been: Himansh Kohli on men's grooming, fashion & more

When it comes to the Hindi film industry, there are already preconceived ideas about it. From appearance to skin tone to styling, there is an idea that one needs to fit into a particular role to be part of it. With this, comes the pressure of always having to look good, be it on-screen or off it thanks to the paparazzi culture. Yaariyan actor Himansh Kohli who has been part of the industry for a while now talked to us about this.

The 31-year-old star agreed that there is a constant pressure that one looks their best at every place. But for Kohli, it has always been the norm. "Getting ready every time I step out comes naturally, this is not intentional," he explains. "I'm habituated to getting ready for every activity, even when I'm going for a workout or walk. At the same time, I don't take any sort of pressure to look good. I think most actors don't," Kohli admits and adds, "I like to be prim and proper, that's how I have been."

Today, actors pay far more importance to their appearance and ensure they are well-groomed. They don't hesitate from getting manicures, facials or even waxed when need be. For Kohli, grooming is more than just that now. "Grooming doesn't necessarily have to do with beauty, it's also about hygiene. It’s good that people are accepting as well as sharing their grooming secrets in public now rather than being ashamed of it for no reason. Your grooming should complement your look which is why it is as much a style statement as it is about hygiene. But, I don't like the kind of grooming where you turn around your look too much," he admits. The Humse Hai Life actor also believes that people shouldn't follow trends blindly. "People should do what they feel is good for them. We must accept the way we are and understand that reel and real worlds are different."

As for who he thinks are the most put together celebrities in the industry, without a moment of hesitation Kohli mentions and Alaya F. "Shahid Kapoor’s choices are unique. He looks dapper and carries all kinds of looks really well. On the other hand, among new entrants in making a mark in the industry with their sense of style, I really like how Alaya Furniturewalla carries herself. Her great choice of outfits, accessories, the way she conducts herself and her confidence takes the cake," he signs off.

What are your thoughts on men's grooming and fashion taking the frontline? Comment below and let us know.

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: Lara, Priyanka won before me & I was expected to do the same; Pressure was high: Celina Jaitly