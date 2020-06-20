Sushant Singh Rajput EXCLUSIVE: Police await forensic reports on items collected; Doctors yet to be summoned

Bandra Police had recorded a case of accidental death the same day and while statements of people have been recorded, they are awaiting forensic lab reports of the blood samples and other items collected from his home.

Sushant Singh Rajput's death is currently being investigated and in regards to the same, people are being summoned. The latest reports suggest that statements of 16 people have been recorded by the police, and it also includes his legal advisor. While the investigation continues, reports also suggest that his doctors haven't been questioned yet and might be summoned to the police station soon. Recently, there have been reports about statements from Sushant's father and his alleged girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty.

We have also learnt that the police is currently waiting for forensic lab reports of the blood samples and some pieces they have collected from the actor's home. It is being said that this could help the police get some lead on the situation and in addition, his call and data records have also been retrieved. Deputy Commissioner of Police (Zone IX) Abhishek Trimukhe went on to say that in the actor's accidental death report case, they have recorded statements of his managerial staff.

He also went on to say that depending upon the information that they receive from them, the Bandra police will be able to verify the facts. In fact, the contract copy of the films that Sushant had signed with the production houses has also been received. Reports doing the rounds also suggest that none of the family or friends has levelled any kind of allegation.

Credits :Pinkvilla

