  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Sushant Singh Rajput EXCLUSIVE: Police await forensic reports on items collected; Doctors yet to be summoned

Bandra Police had recorded a case of accidental death the same day and while statements of people have been recorded, they are awaiting forensic lab reports of the blood samples and other items collected from his home.
5502 reads Mumbai
Sushant Singh Rajput EXCLUSIVE: Police await forensic reports on items collected; Doctors yet to be summonedSushant Singh Rajput EXCLUSIVE: Police await forensic reports on items collected; Doctors yet to be summoned
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

Sushant Singh Rajput's death is currently being investigated and in regards to the same, people are being summoned. The latest reports suggest that statements of 16 people have been recorded by the police, and it also includes his legal advisor. While the investigation continues, reports also suggest that his doctors haven't been questioned yet and might be summoned to the police station soon. Recently, there have been reports about statements from Sushant's father and his alleged girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty.

We have also learnt that the police is currently waiting for forensic lab reports of the blood samples and some pieces they have collected from the actor's home. It is being said that this could help the police get some lead on the situation and in addition, his call and data records have also been retrieved. Deputy Commissioner of Police (Zone IX) Abhishek Trimukhe went on to say that in the actor's accidental death report case, they have recorded statements of his managerial staff.

He also went on to say that depending upon the information that they receive from them, the Bandra police will be able to verify the facts. In fact, the contract copy of the films that Sushant had signed with the production houses has also been received. Reports doing the rounds also suggest that none of the family or friends has levelled any kind of allegation.

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: Rumi Jafrey slams people who said Sushant Singh Rajput had no work: It's injustice to his memories

Credits :Pinkvilla

Latest Videos
Sushant Singh Rajput’s death: Here’s a timeline of police investigation in the case
Amit Bhadana on struggles to become the most followed YouTuber in India, criticism
Manish Malhotra and Kareena Kapoor Khan talk about The Blender's Pride Fashion Tour in Hyderabad
Sushant Singh Rajput demise : Rhea Chakraborty interrogated for 9 hours by Mumbai Police
Sushant Singh Rajput Demise : Kangana Ranaut asks, 'Did someone put the idea of suicide in his mind?'
Love Talkies: YRKKH’s Pankhuri Awasthy and Gautam Rode on their love story, fights, first impression
Reminiscing Sushant Singh Rajput’s happy moments
Sushant Singh Rajput: Here’s a list of stars who made their Bollywood debut opposite the actor
From a backup dancer to a star: A look at Sushant Singh Rajput’s journey
Bigg Boss 13 fame Shehnaaz Gill’s shared surprising things about her love life
Remembering Sushant Singh Rajput: When the late actor spoke on nepotism, heartbreak, late mother

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement