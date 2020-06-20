EXCLUSIVE: Rumi Jafrey slams people who said Sushant Singh Rajput had no work: It's injustice to his memories

Sushant Singh Rajput is no more with us. He was supposed to start the shoot for Rumi Jafry's next once lockdown was eased further. An emotional Rumi spoke to Pinkvilla and shared how because of the film work, the late actor had become close to his family as well and this incident has shaken them.

Sushant star tha aur rahega jab tak yeh industry hai, exclaims friend and director Rumi Jaffery!

It has been almost a week now since Sushant Singh Rajput passed away at his Bandra residence. While this still feels like a bad dream everyone wishes to break out from, the reality continues to haunt us like never before. Post his untimely demise, it was reportedly said that Sushant was suffering from depression and was disturbed due to the lockdown situation. Sushant was going to begin work on director Rumi Jafry's next film along with rumoured girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty in April. But due to lockdown, the film was pushed. However, he was supposed to begin work on it as soon as the situation was further relaxed. An emotional Rumi Jafry spoke to Pinkvilla and shared how because of the film work, the late actor had become close to his family as well and this incident has shaken them.

"The only reason I even spoke to media is because I felt very emotional seeing that a superstar like him was being portrayed like he had no work, was going through financial trouble. I was so upset and heartbroken reading all this. He was extremely talented and a star in his own league. People are not doing justice to him by claiming otherwise. Please respect him and his legacy. Woh star tha aur rahega jab tak yeh industry hai," Rumi Jafry reiterated.

He added that the image being painted is that Sushant was out of work is so hurtful to hear, given that, everyone knows he was to work in his film and a couple of films lined up. "Sushant was also an actor who would not take up any and every project that came his way. He was selective in terms of subject. He had delivered top-notch performances in many films and had like 3-4 films in his hands. How can people say he had no work?" he lashed out.

When mentioned that in his previous interviews, he was quoted saying that Sushant wanted to quit acting and do farming, Jafry clarified that Sushant wanted to do farming alongside acting, and not quit the field. "He never said he wanted to quit acting, and then do farming but one of his dreams was to farm alongside action and cut. He liked to stay alone, loved science, plantations, he was so intelligent. We used to talk farming because I share a mutual interest. In fact, I have a small garden at my place in Bombay where Sushant would visit whenever he would come home," he shared.

Also Read: Sushant Singh Rajput & Rhea Chakraborty were to star in a movie together? Rumi Jaffery reveals details

He emotionally revealed, "One will find it difficult to believe but in the last few months, Sushant had become very close to my family and kids as we were working on a film together. His death has shocked my family so much. They are unable to sleep. Every time I see them, my wife shows me photos of him smiling and says, 'See, he had a twinkle in his eyes while laughing' she is reminiscing all good memories with me and it is just so hurtful to even accept this sad reality."

When asked if he was aware of Sushant being diagnosed with depression, Rumi agreed, "Rhea had told me about Sushant being depressed and in fact, Sushant also told me that some 5-6 months back. I had asked him many-a-times about it but he didn't disclose too much and I didn't push much because I thought he might not be comfortable. In fact, Rhea would call me at their place sometimes and say that sir, aap aa jao, aapke saath baithta hai toh positive energy milti hai, khush hota hai or he would come to our place. I knew he was seeing taking treatment for this and was on medication."

He also added that he had tried to call Rhea, but she was inconsolable, so he spoke her mother who informed him she is currently devastated. During the end of the conversation, he reiterated that he is also angry with Sushant for taking this step. "He was such a young and smart mind. He was loving towards me. I miss his hugs. He would prank me. In fact, I had texted him on June 12 and he had replied emotionally to it and I keep going to that message again."

Credits :Pinkvilla

Share your comment ×