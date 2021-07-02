Toofaan EXCLUSIVE: Farhan Akhtar says cinemas & OTT platforms can co exist: They’re both different experiences

Farhan Akhtar also added that Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra, Ritesh Sidhwani and he, they all felt that this is the right time to release the film.

Farhan Akhtar is gearing up for the release of Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra’s upcoming sports-drama Toofaan. The duo have earlier collaborated on the hugely successful Bhaag Milkha Bhaag, and people would have usually expected their follow up collaboration to release in theatres. In an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla, when asked if it was a difficult decision to release Toofaan on an OTT platform, here’s what Farhan said.

“Rakeysh (Omprakash Mehra), Ritesh (Sidhwani) and I, all three of us felt that its the right time for the film, and we found an amazing partner in Amazon. They have kind of absolutely pulled out all stops in terms of promoting and marketing the film, and not just in India, because they have presence in over 200 countries and territories. So to get that kind of day and date release with the kind of marketing that they are putting behind it, in today’s environment is not possible,” says Farhan, questioning what is an artist most greedy for?

“We are most greedy for more people to watch our work. (Now) would you like them to consume it like this or like that, that's a personal thing. I would like people to see it, that’s what I would really like. Also, this is enabling people, currently given the environment, to be within the safety of their homes and watch it,” adds Farhan.

But can OTT platforms ever replace the charm of theatres? “It's not a question of replacing the charm of theatres, they are both very different experiences. When you go to a theatre you are serving on some level the social side of you. We are all social animals and we enjoy being around other people - we enjoy community experiences which could even be films or musical concerts. People like to congregate, they like having shared experiences so that aspect will never go away because we are by design social animals. So that’s never going to go,” explains Farhan.

The actor further adds that cinemas and OTT platforms can co-exist. “I don’t think theatres are going to go anywhere, and I do hope when things open up again that they do really well. I mean as much as I like sitting at home, and in the comfort of my home watching something, there is a time when once in a while I want to just go out and be in that dark room with people who laugh and cry about the same things. I want that too. So why can’t I have both? Life doesn’t have to be such extremes. Both will absolutely co exist,” Farhan signs off.

