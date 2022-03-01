Woman Up S3 EXCLUSIVE: Shefali Shah talks about kissing Kirti Kulhari in Humans: I lost my virginity to her

At Pinkvilla, we love to honour every facet of womanhood. This women’s day let’s celebrate the diversity & success of distinguished female celebrities with daily exclusive interviews, delving into their life experiences and tapping into the various areas of being a woman. On the very first episode of our series, we talked to Shefali Shah – the brilliant actor who had critics and viewers floored with her acts in Monsoon Wedding, Juice, Delhi Crime among others. Shefali was recently seen in the web show Humans, where she essayed the role of an ambitious professional, Dr. Gauri Nath. She shares screen space with Kirti Kulhari, who is seen in the pivotal role of Dr. Saira Sabharwal, and the two women are in love. Surely, creating on-screen chemistry with a woman must be tricky. We shared Kirti’s reaction with Shefali as the former had said that she was extremely nervous about it, and was worried if she would be turned on doing an on-screen kiss.

We asked Shefali how she feels hearing something like that as a co-actor and she replied, “I think she has a great sense of humour and she has really thought through this one. Yeah, I mean she’s really given it so much thought. When I read the scene, I knew it was important for the script. I know it’s a very big statement – not just for the script, but for everyone around. It’s about accepting gracefully, which we, a lot of people are still turning a blind eye to. And, the fact that, I could in my small way, make that statement, and very confidently.”

When asked if she was reluctant in any way to do the scene where their characters kiss on-screen, Shefali said, “Like you have heard what Kirti said, I basically lost my virginity to Kirti because I have never kissed (on-screen) before. I’d probably have those apprehensions earlier but you know, I don’t see it as being difficult because it’s a woman. Because at that time, Saira and Gauri are in love. So, it’s just that. That emotion is paramount. It doesn’t matter. I don’t have my lineage towards the same sex but it doesn’t mean I don’t respect it, I don’t dignify it. So, at that moment, it was a true emotion that these two women felt. It didn’t even cross my mind, honestly.”

Shefali now has a lot of interesting projects in the pipeline. This includes films like Jalsa, Doctor G, and Darlings. Needless to say, we are quite excited to watch her cast her spell on the screen again.

