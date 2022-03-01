Woman Up S3 EXCLUSIVE: Shefali Shah confesses having a lot of self-doubt: I'm terrified when I go on set coz…

March 8 is celebrated as International Women’s Day and Pinkvilla is back with a new season of Woman Up. This time, we invited the talented actor, Shefali Shah for our first episode. The actress is known for her long varied work experience which includes television and Bollywood. In an exclusive interview with Pinkvilla, the actress revealed that she has a lot of self-doubts about her career, still, after so many years of working. Recently, she was seen in a web series Humans.

Talking about self-doubt, Shefali said, “Yes, I have a lot of self doubt. It’s not like that I want to be most beautiful woman in the world but I am not hot the way I look or like, yeah whatever. As far as my work is concerned, I am terrified when I go on sets. I am terrified because I have this really mortal fear that director is gonna say action and I am just gonna stand there dumbfounded not knowing what to do.”

The actress further adds that she is not unhappy with having self-doubts. “I am so glad I have that because that works for me. It's like starting afresh. It’s like going to first day of school. Because that’s the way I will keep rediscovering. I think the end of me would be the say when I feel I know it all. I do not know it all. It gives me so much more to learn everyday. It so exciting and I don’t have such overconfidence ki mujhe ata hai. Nai mujhe nai ata. I really geniuely feel it,” Shefali added.

Watch Shefali Shah talk about self doubt:

To note, the actress made her debut with a minor role in the 1995 drama Rangeela. She also played a supporting role in the crime film Satya. Her performance in Satya received critical praise and won her the Best Actress (Critics).

